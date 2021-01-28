Mutual Fund Assets Market Segmented By Fund Type, Distribution Channel, Investor Type, and Region | Morgan Stanley, PIMCO, State Street Corporation, and The Vanguard Group

A mutual fund is a professionally-managed investment scheme. It is one of the most popular investment options usually run by an asset management company (AMC). In addition, these AMCs bring together a group of people and pools investments from several individuals & institutional investors with common investment objectives. Moreover, these investments are made in several financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, and other securities.

An informative study on the Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Report from 2021-2027 has released recently from our database that helps by making business conclusions and shape the future of the organizations. The key attributes of interest of the Mutual Fund Assets Market report includes gross margin study, price, trends, production, revenue analysis, Top key Players, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Regions wise analysis. The opportunities, growth, and market risks are analyzed in-depth in Mutual Fund Assets Market report. It also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Rise in disposable income, mobilization & allocation of the income toward profitable investments, and increase in emphasis on domestic savings are some of the factors that propel the mutual fund assets market growth. In addition, mutual fund companies implement technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robo-advisors, cloud computing, Big Data & analytics, and blockchain, to provide convenient & efficient services and reduce operational cost. Therefore, these factors drive the market growth. However, massive expenses over mutual funds with higher management fees and highly volatile market are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, mutual fund providers have numerous opportunities such as offering value-added services to their customers and expanding the existing product portfolio with better returns on investments. In addition, governments, regulatory bodies, and other authorities across several countries are executing tie-ups with e-commerce distribution, e-wallets, and other such platforms. This has resulted in providing major opportunities to the key players to accelerate the quality & depth of the engagement with channel partners in the mutual funds market.

The mutual fund assets market is segmented on the basis of fund type, distribution channel, investor type, and region. In terms of fund type, it is segmented into equity funds, bond funds, money market funds, and hybrid & other funds. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into banks, financial advisors/brokers, direct sellers, and others. By investor type, it is divided into institutional and individual. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market, including BlackRock, Inc., BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Capital Group, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PIMCO, State Street Corporation, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global mutual fund assets market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global mutual fund assets market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

