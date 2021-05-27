Mustard Flour Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 – 2025

Introduction:

Mustard flour is the powder made by grounding mustard seeds from various mustard plants species such as Brassica and Sinapis. Mustard flour has been used as seasoning since ancient times, and is now added to meat, chicken poultry and fish dishes, salads and other savory sauces. Mustard flour is made from the seeds of the either yellow, brown or golden mustard plant, which are then ground and mixed with a liquid to form a spreadable paste. The different range of mustards provide different flavors and often mixed in desired quantities to makes a suitable seasoning or sauce and paste. Yellow mustard is preferred as a standard in meat and fish preparations. The brown and golden mustards are commonly used in hot and spicy mustard formulations.

Mustard Flour Market Segmentation

Mustard flour is a popular condiment for various dishes such as sauces, pickles, salad dressing, chutney, and meat flavoring. The pungent flavor makes it an important flavor addition in variety of cuisine. It is also used to make mustard paste which further has variety of application as dips and sauces. Organic trends have widely picked up and has been on an exponential growth with more and more consumers demanding organic food. Mustard sauce and dressings manufacturers have introduced product catering to this demand. A positive market growth for organic flours and its products is highly likely. Considering this organic trend, mustard flour is segmented on the basis of source as organic mustard flour and conventional mustard flour.

The most common type of mustard often sourced by sauce manufacturers is the yellow mustard, some of the mustard premixes use lager amount of brown mustard to customize the taste and texture of the manufacturer product. Mustard flour is further segmented, based on its type as yellow mustard flour, brown mustard flour, and golden mustard flour.

Mustard Flour Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Mustard is commonly used as a condiment in sandwiches, or as a hot and tart addition to sauces, spreads and salad dressings. Mustard flour is just another name for mustard powder or dry mustard, which is composed of ground mustard seeds. Different brands may contain varying ratios of each type of mustard seed, making some kinds hotter than others. The unique flavor and pungency of mustard flour is used widely in salad dressings, mayonnaise, snack seasonings, sauces and ethnic foods. Mustard flours are also available for applications in BBQ sauce, specialty sauces, meat sauces and seasoning blends.

Flavor based cuisine and cultural dishes are among the most attractive market for mustard flour,

Mustard seed are often found largely in countries such as Canada, Russia, China and South Asian countries. Most of the trade for mustard flour is from countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium and the U.K. and the major buyers of mustard flour includes countries such as the U.S., Spain, Japan, and Australia.

Worldwide, due to growing health and diet concerns and preference for healthy products, flour blends including mustard, lentil, chickpea and pregelatinized flours used in baked products have increased. These provide are gluten-free and healthier options when compared to conventional wheat flour, for this reason bakeries have started addition of such flours and come up with new innovative products. These products are not only popular among the health conscious consumers but also among the children and young generation who are constantly demanding and willing to try new products. This is likely to create further growth opportunities for the flour premixes manufacturers.

Mustard Flour Market Key Players:

Some of the key manufacturers of mustard flour include; Colman’s, Mincing Overseas Spice Co., Farmer Bros. Co., S&B Foods Inc., McCormick & Co. Inc., Wisconsin Spice, Inc., G.S. Dunn Limited, Sakai Spice (Canada) Corporation, Minn-Dak Growers, Ltd., Minokyu., Co. ltd. Taj agro products, among others.

