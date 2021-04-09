Mustard Brown Extract Market 2018 Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players 2028

Market Outlook

Increasing consumption of condiments in the recent years has fuelled the demand for mustard brown extract. Mustard brown extract is the processed form of mustard brown seeds, which are derived as oil, powder, spice blends, etc. Mustard brown is scientifically known as Brassica Spp and commonly called as Indian mustard as it is natively cultivated in India. Mustard brown extracts are mainly produced to provide spicy condiments with extreme pungent flavor.

Mustard brown extract is majorly produced in South Asian countries including India, Indonesia, and are exported to North America and Europe, where there is huge demand directly and indirectly. Due to the spicy pungent flavor, it is used for household seasoning and blending. Mustard brown extracts are not just used for household cooking but are employed in various food processing industries as a secret key ingredient. Mustard brown extract has tempting spicy taste, which has created huge demand among the consumers all over the world.

Multi-utility Mustard Brown Extract

Spices always have huge demand among the consumers all over the world. Mustard brown extracts are universally traded and supplied to various industries as it is an active ingredient. Along with food ingredients, mustard brown extract oil exhibits aromatherapeutic properties, which find application in massage centers and spa. Mustard brown extract is also known for its medicinal application in treating somatic and mental disorders due to the presence of the enzyme myrosinase.

The tonic obtained from mustard brown extract is used for treating muscular stiffness, foot ulcers, and migraine. A report published in the ‘International Journal of Pharmaceutical Chemistry’ proves that the antibacterial and antifungal properties of mustard brown extract adds more benefits to it. Increasing condiment products and escalating consumption of aromatic compounds have generated the demand for mustard brown extract. Growing processed food services in the developing countries is also expected to contribute to the growing demand for mustard brown extract. Bound to these factors, the global mustard brown extract market is projected to proliferate in terms of value & volume over the forecast period.

Global Mustard Brown Extract Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end users, the global mustard brown extract market is segmented into-

Food Industry Condiments

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Household

On the basis of distribution channel, the global mustard brown extract market is segmented into-

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmaceuticals Specialty stores E-commerce



Global Mustard Brown Extract Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the leading players operating in the global mustard brown extract market include Herbal Terra LLC, McIlhenny Company, Global Healing Center, Grau Aromatics GmbH & Co., SRS Aromatics Ltd, S.N.N Natural Products, Eden Foods Inc., Wisconsin Spice Inc., Bister, etc. The players are showing a keen interest in developing mustard brown extracts.

