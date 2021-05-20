must-have deals for technophiles looking for tablets at great prices

After Samsung filled us with tempting offers on several of its products, Samsung is reiterating its operations for its line of tablets. Therefore, the Samsung Tab S7 and S7 + are subject to several promotions. The perfect opportunity for tech geeks looking for a great tablet to take the plunge with.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Tab S7 and S7 + are the subject of several offers. To make your work easier and to save time, we have selected the two most interesting offers for you. The first gives you big discounts when you buy a Samsung Tab S7 or S7 +, the second is a trade-in bonus that you can get for trading in your old device. Two offers that allow you to take advantage of great discounts when you buy one of Samsung’s latest tablets.

An attractive reimbursement offer

From April 1 to June 30, 2021 inclusive, Samsung will reimburse you up to € 100 for the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S7 (all models, all colors) and up to € 150 for the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S7 + (all models), all Colours). Please note, however, that the offer does not apply to products purchased on a marketplace. To benefit from it, all you have to do is fill out the request form that you can get here. A godsend for technophiles looking for a powerful tablet with a Samsung stamp.

An extensive take-back offer

But since an offer never comes alone, Samsung sees it big. Until May 31, 2021, Samsung is offering you a bonus of € 100 on the trade-in value of your old device when you buy a Galaxy Tab S7 or S7 + (all models, all colors). To the delight of those interested, you know that this offer can be combined with the current offer. In this way, you can combine your cashback offer with your trade-in offer and thus further reduce the price of your tablets.

Samsung Tab S7 or S7 +, which one to choose?

Before we focus on the differences between the Samsung Tab S7 and its sister, the S7 +, it is necessary to demonstrate their similarities. Despite their price difference, the two great tablets from Samsung have a number of points in common. To begin with, you should know that the Samsung Tab S7 and S7 + both have an aluminum frame, an aspect ratio of 16/10, a dynamic range of HDR10 + and a refresh rate of 120 Hz with similar characteristics, namely a main camera with 13 Mpixel 1: 2 , 0, an ultra-wide camera with 5 Mpixel f / 2.2 and a front sensor with 8 Mpixels for your selfies.

Small apartment because you need one: no 3.5 mm socket on the Samsung Tab S7 or on the Samsung Tab S7 +. Their similarities don’t end there. The two tablets have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with 6 GB of RAM and a UI 2 interface for Android and 5G connectivity. Notable similarities that are interesting to the eyes, though it is their differences that really make up their respective strengths. To best illustrate this point, just look at the general characteristics of these tablets, which is their size and screen.

the samsung tab s7, the queen of the quality / price ratio

The Samsung Tab S7 has a slim size of 254 x 165 x 6.3 mm and a light weight of only 495 g. The 11-inch IPS (1600 x 2560p) LCD screen uses a side fingerprint reader to unlock it quickly and easily. The last difference is the battery. With the Samsung Tab S7, the autonomy is regulated by a 7040 mAh battery that can be charged via a 45 W fast charge. So you don’t have to wait long to find a Samsung Tab S7 that is half full.

Samsung Tab S7 + or the tablet from confirmed technophiles

As you can imagine, the Samsung S7 + only likes its little sister better. Its dimensions speak for themselves: 285 x 185 x 5.7 mm with a weight of 590 g, all of which support a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1752 x 2800 p. Features that will make you dream, especially since the Samsung S7 + pushes the cork of superiority even further. In fact, there is no fingerprint reader embedded in it, but a fingerprint scanner that sits just below the screen. Its increasingly sophisticated aesthetics make it a tablet for tech-savvy fans of quality products. The autonomy, greater than that of the colleague, is ensured by a large 10,090 mAh battery, which in turn is compatible with 45 W fast charging.

