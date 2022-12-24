Musk Says He Won’t Sell More Tesla Shares, For Real This Time

Elon Musk mentioned he is not going to promote any extra shares of Tesla (TSLA) inventory for at the very least 18 months, after having bought roughly $40 billion {dollars} in Tesla inventory up to now yr as its share value fell to a two-year low.

Key Takeaways Elon Musk mentioned this week that he wouldn’t promote any extra shares of Tesla for at the very least 18 to 24 months.

Musk mentioned he would not promote extra shares in April 2022, after which he continued promoting.

The billionaire CEO has disposed of almost $40 billion in inventory within the final yr, largely to fund his buy of Twitter in October.

Tesla shares have plunged by about two-thirds within the final 12 months amid Musk’s sell-off, considerations about his management of Twitter, inflation, rates of interest, and different components.

Tesla has additionally instructed employees a couple of hiring freeze and potential layoffs to return.

There’s motive for buyers to be skeptical. Musk mentioned “No additional TSLA gross sales deliberate after right now,” in April however continued to promote inventory. Musk mentioned once more in August, concerning his Twitter acquisition, that “it is very important keep away from an emergency sale of Tesla inventory,” and continued to promote inventory.

The CEO pushed again on considerations that his takeover of Twitter has distracted him from Tesla, saying Thursday that he has continued to attend vital conferences. Musk additionally beforehand introduced his plans to ultimately step down from management at Twitter, though he appeared to draw back earlier this week from outcomes of a ballot of Twitter customers that instructed he resign.

Even with out Musk’s administration of Twitter and his inventory gross sales weighing on share costs, Tesla faces challenges together with inflation, rate of interest hikes, and COVID-related shutdowns in China, the most important electrical car market. Musk has additionally mentioned that the buybacks he mentioned earlier within the yr could not occur relying on financial circumstances. In response, the auto maker has supplied reductions and different incentives in an effort to spice up gross sales at year-end. It has additionally instructed employees that it’s freezing hiring and to anticipate layoffs subsequent yr.

Tesla shares fell as a lot as 3% early within the day, however stabilized down just below a % by the afternoon.