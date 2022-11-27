Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he stated was the artist’s function in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally by means of her music.

President Bajram Begaj stated Lipa was granted citizenship forward of Albania’s a hundred and tenth anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. Begaj stated he thought of it an honor to take action as a result of Lipa has made Albanians well-known all through the world.

“I will probably be an Albanian with papers too,” Lipa stated earlier than taking her citizenship oath at Tirana metropolis corridor.

Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian mother and father Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo.

Lipa, who began singing at 5 years previous, was musically influenced by her father, a former singer and guitarist of a rock band. She began to submit her songs in YouTube when she was 14. Her first debut studio album was launched in 2017. In 2019 she gained the Grammy Award for Finest New Artist.

Collectively together with her father, she co-founded the Sunny Hill Basis in 2016 to boost funds with annual live shows held in her native Kosovo to assist folks experiencing monetary difficulties.

“It’s an indescribable nice pleasure with such acceptance, love and every thing,” stated Lipa. The artist then took a passport picture, was fingerprinted and signed an utility kind for an identification laborious and passport.

Lipa will wrap up her annual live performance tour in Tirana’s essential Skanderbeg Sq. on Monday to commemorate Independence Day.