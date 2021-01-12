Music festivals are making suggestions to the government to take place during the pandemic

There are various measures on the table to adapt important music events.

2020 was a disastrous year for prosecutors.

The organizers of the music festivals will meet with the Minister of Culture Graça Fonseca on Wednesday January 13th. Organizations will make suggestions so that key events can resume in the coming months – still in a pandemic situation.

This is the first in a series of monthly meetings, Ricardo Bramão, president of the Portuguese Association of Music Festivals (Aporfest), told Lusa, quoted by Blitz. It is hoped that there will be solutions to “avoid overcrowding” and addressing ticket returns. Prosecutors are also being asked for “tax breaks”, taking into account the losses of recent months.

“We want to work, more than subsidies and allowances. If that happens, we will no longer exist ”, says Luís Montez from Música no Coração, promoter of Super Bock Super Rock, MEO Sudoeste and Sumol Summer Fest, in addition to the administrative unit of the Altice Arena.

“It creates spaces, bubbles free of Covid-19, which, among other measures, only enter those who have a vaccine or a negative test: cashless, recyclable cups, alcohol gel that is to be distributed in backpacks. There are various ideas, such as working with laboratories in the sense of “If you have a ticket, you go to the laboratory and do the test,” explains Luís Montez.