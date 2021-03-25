Mushroom Market Outlook 2021, Growth, Leading Companies Analysis and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mushroom market size reached US$ 54.58 Billion in 2020. Mushrooms are a type of nutritious fungi used in various cuisines around the world. Edible mushrooms are typically grown in a regulated environment with the right amount of light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D. Mushrooms help in building immunity, managing weight and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. These are directly consumed in households, as well as extensively utilized across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various non-edible mushroom varieties are employed in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Global Mushroom Market Trends:

One of the major factors driving the global mushroom market is the growing food and beverage industry and the increase in health consciousness among consumers. Besides this, the rising adoption of vegan dietary patterns is influencing the popularity of edible mushrooms as a meat substitute across the globe. Furthermore, the demand from the pharmaceutical industry is supporting the market growth on account of the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antitumor properties of mushrooms. Apart from this, market players have been improving mushroom packaging methods by developing humidity-controlled materials to prevent water from condensing on mushrooms and thereby extend their shelf life. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increased consumption of organic food products, and the rising consumer expenditure capacities, are further propelling the market growth. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 80.86 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.58% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Bonduelle Company, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd., Monaghan Mushrooms Limited, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., OKECHAMP S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. and The Mushroom Company.

Market Breakup by Mushroom Type:

1. Button Mushroom

2. Shiitake Mushroom

3. Oyster Mushroom

4. Others

Based on the mushroom type, the market has been segmented into button, shiitake, oyster and other mushrooms.

Market Breakup by Form:

1. Fresh Mushroom

2. Canned Mushroom

3. Dried Mushroom

4. Others

On the basis of the form, the market has been segregated into fresh, canned, dried and other mushrooms.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Grocery Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, online stores, and others.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

1. Food Processing Industry

2. Food Service Sector

3. Direct Consumption

4. Others

Based on the end use, the market has been classified into food processing, foodservice sector, direct consumption and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

