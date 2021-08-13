Mushroom Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mushroom market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mushroom market to reach a value of US$ 80.86 Billion by 2026. Mushroom is a type of nutritious fungus that is considered to be edible and forms an essential part of various cuisines across the globe. Edible mushrooms are generally grown in a controlled environment with appropriate light, humidity, ventilation, nutrients, soil pH levels, and air pressure. They are highly rich in potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and Vitamin D and are proven to be extremely beneficial in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of various chronic ailments. Besides this, several kinds of non-edible mushrooms are also utilized in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising food and beverage industry, along with the shifting dietary preferences towards vegan food products, are primarily driving the global mushroom market. Mushrooms are increasingly being adopted as an alternative to meat as they are rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Furthermore, widespread product utilization in the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing drugs to treat hypercholesterolemia and hypertension is also providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, continuous advancements in mushroom packaging to prevent water condensation on mushrooms and increase their shelf-life are expected to further propel the global mushroom market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

OKECHAMP S.A.

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

The Mushroom Company

Breakup by Mushroom Type:

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

Breakup by Form:

Fresh Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Sector

Direct Consumption

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

