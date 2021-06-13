Mushroom Cultivation Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market is valued approximately USD 16.12 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Mushrooms are edible fungi that are classified as vegetables. These are rich in selenium, Vitamin D, riboflavin, potassium and other ingredients. Mushroom cultivation is process of growing mushrooms on a large scale for commercial purposes. It consists of six steps which includes , composting, spawning, casing, pinning and cropping. All these steps yield a high-quality mushrooms for consumption. The rising health benefits owing to the consumption of mushrooms drives the market growth. As the consumption of mushrooms supports weight management, health immunity and enhancement of overall health aiding the consumer preference over consumption. Moreover, mushroom consumption can reduce risk of diseases such as prostate cancer and breast cancer. This increase in consumption owing to the health benefits has led to the increase in production and cultivation of mushrooms. As per Food Association Organization, the global area harvested for Mushrooms and Truffles increased from 39 thousand hectares in 2016 to 48 thousand hectares in 2017 and further to 67 thousand in 2018. With the production in 2018 accounting to 8.9 million tons. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Moreover, the trend of addition of mushrooms in various multi-cuisine dishes aids the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Mushroom Cultivation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the largest production of the mushrooms in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as low labor costs, rising consumption in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mushroom Cultivation market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Button mushroom

Oyster mushroom

Shiitake mushroom

Other types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

