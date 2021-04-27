Mushroom Cultivation Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028
The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others. In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ’s Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.
The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Mushroom Cultivation industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mushroom Cultivation sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Mushroom Cultivation market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Mushroom Cultivation market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Mushroom Cultivation market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co., and Societa Agricola Porretta.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom cultivation market based on type, phase, form, marketing channel, and region as follows:
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)
- Button Mushroom
- Cremini Mushrooms
- Oyster Mushrooms
- Others
- Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)
- Composting
- Spawning
- Casing
- Pinning
- Cropping
- Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)
- Fresh
- Dried
- Canned
- Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)
- Online
- Offline
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Holistic view of the Mushroom Cultivation market and key segments
- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities
- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors
- Competitive landscape benchmarking
- Extensive regional analysis
- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis
