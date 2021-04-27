Mushroom Cultivation Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others. In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ’s Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Mushroom Cultivation industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mushroom Cultivation sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Mushroom Cultivation market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Mushroom Cultivation market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Mushroom Cultivation market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co., and Societa Agricola Porretta.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom cultivation market based on type, phase, form, marketing channel, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028) Button Mushroom Cremini Mushrooms Oyster Mushrooms Others

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028) Composting Spawning Casing Pinning Cropping

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028) Fresh Dried Canned

Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028) Online Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Mushroom Cultivation market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mushroom Cultivation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

