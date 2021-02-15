Mushroom Cultivation Market is predictable to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3 %, over the forecast period 2020-2026

Rising commercial mushroom intake in restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, cafeterias are predictable to play an essential role in influencing the market shortly. The Global Mushroom Cultivation Market was prized at USD 16.9 billion in 2019, and it is predictable to reach USD 19.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3 %, over the forecast period 2020-2026. Shifting consumer likings towards vegan food and growing meat substitute demand is anticipated to help the mushroom market over the estimated time. Shiitake and Button mushrooms are rich protein sources, making them needed meat substitutes amid consumers. Flowing consumer likings towards processed food consumption is another crucial factor probable to help the market over the next seven years. Mushrooms have a significantly short shelf life, which is predicted to affect the market shortly negatively. Mushroom cultivation is heavily labored exhaustive and requires high operational costs. This vital factor can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Shifting consumer preferences towards vegan food and increasing meat substitute and processed food demand

Button and Shiitake mushrooms are rich protein sources making them wanted meat substitutes among customers. Flowing consumer likings towards managed food intake is an additional key factor probable to help the market over the next seven years. Mushrooms have a significantly short shelf life, which is expected to affect the market in the near future adversely. Mushroom farming is heavily labor rigorous and needs extra operational costs. This vital factor has the capability to hamper market development over the forecast period.

Contributions made by governments and international agencies

Contributions made by governments and international agencies to progress mushroom excellence by inspiring mushroom cultivators to develop newer R&D technologies is one of the vital factors that help in improving the global mushroom cultivation market. Biotechnology laboratories play an essential role in the mushroom refinement process as they enhance the cultivation environment for healthier mushroom yield. Such technological progressions and favorable government initiatives promise ample growth opportunities for industry participants.

Competitive Landscape

Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland), Mycelia (Belgium), South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US), Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK), Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany), Italspwan (Italy), Mushroom SAS (Italy), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan) and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In August 2019, Walsh Mushrooms Group extended to source its mushrooms to ALDI, which is a supermarket company. A new five-year deal began in 2019 to supply mushrooms for ALDI by the growers of Evesham (England-based center).

In October 2018, Walsh Mushrooms Group launched a vitamin D enriched mushroom following a USD 279,492 asset in a two-year project, which was decided Novel Food Status.

By Product Type

Button mushroom

Oyster mushroom

Shiitake mushroom

Other types

Maitake

Nameko

Enoki

Mane

Straw

shimji

By Application

Dried

Processed

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Mushroom Cultivation market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Mushroom Cultivation Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global Mushroom Cultivation Market based on the Type, Application, and Regional.

To examine competitive developments like by Type, By Application, Region within the Global Mushroom Cultivation Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

