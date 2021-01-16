Museveni wins Uganda presidential election | Free press

Ugandan President Museveni has reigned for five years for the sixth time. His election victory is controversial, opposition member Bobi Wine speaks of fraud.

Kampala (AP) – According to official information, Uganda’s long-term ruler Yoweri Museveni has clearly won the presidential election in the East African country. According to the election commission, the 76-year-old won 58.64 percent of the vote.

His challenger Bobi Wine, a 38-year-old pop star and MP, came in at 34.83 percent in Thursday’s election, the electoral authority announced on Saturday, the latter speaking of “widespread fraud” in the election.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, entered the race as the hope of a young generation frustrated by poor governance, corruption and slow progress. He had had a good chance of winning in free and fair elections.

Museveni has been in power in Uganda for 35 years. He had the constitution changed so that he could run again. The election campaign was overshadowed by tension and violence. The internet was largely limited on election day and social media was blocked at the beginning of the week. Wine said soldiers looted his camp in Kampala on Friday night.

Museveni warned the opposition Saturday against attempts to “cause chaos” after his reelection – security forces would be determined to destroy them. “No one is going to cause chaos here because we’re going to break everyone who tries because it’s no fun.” The general secretary of the National Unity Platform (NUP) of the Wine Party, David Rubongoya, told the Dpa that security forces had started arresting NUP members and supporters.

In addition to the president, the Ugandans also elected a new parliament. There have been tensions for months in the actually stable and peaceful country with 44 million inhabitants. Security forces repeatedly took action against opposition supporters and candidates. Dozens of people died in protests in November. On Saturday it was quiet in Kampala. Civilians had to stay at home and guards patrolled the streets.

