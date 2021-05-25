Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators by 2027 | Accuray Incorporated, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical Systems, Terason Division Teratech Corporation, Echo-Son SA

An exclusive Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.

Top Key Players:

General Electric, Siemens AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical Systems, Terason Division Teratech Corporation, Echo-Son SA

On the basis of distribution channel, the musculoskeletal disease treatment market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and others. The computed tomography segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth of computed tomography segment is primarily driven by increasing product innovation in the field of CT by the market players as well as advances in CT scanning providing increased patient comfort. On the other side, the ultrasound is expected to witness fastest growth registering the CAGR of 5.7% in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market over the forecast period.

Musculoskeletal disorders are associated with sports, occupational injuries and age-related dysfunction. Some of the most common musculoskeletal diseases are back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, septic arthritis, gout, myasthenia gravis, systemic lupus erythematous (SLE), and others. Musculoskeletal system is the diagnosis and management of all acute and chronic conditions affecting musculoskeletal system, i.e., muscles, bones, tendons, joints and ligaments and treatment of non-surgical lesions of the musculoskeletal system. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases are the major factors of the market growth. For instance, according to Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, approximately 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. Almost 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition.

Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market for the period of 2018 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

