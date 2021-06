Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025 with General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Disease and Imaging Modality. The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, based on the disease into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, and others. The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the higher acceptance of the population for the MRI for the diagnosis. However, the spondylitis segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for musculoskeletal diseases treatment is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements in musculoskeletal disease diagnosis are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid diagnostic systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Accuray Incorporated, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical Systems, Terason Division Teratech Corporation, and Echo-Son SA. For instance, in September 2018, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR. The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market as follows:

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – By Disease

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Spondylitis

Others

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – By Imaging Modality

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Others

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

