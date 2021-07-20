Murder of Women and Colonial War: Here’s another wacky edition of MOTELX

The 15th edition of the Horror Festival announced the full program of the event, which is slated to begin on September 7th.

“The Green Knight” is one of the featured films

Dev Patel is the name that shines in “The Green Knight”, the film that is premiering nationally at MOTELX, the Lisbon Festival that returns to its 15th edition from September 7th to 13th, and the full poster this Tuesday announced.

David Lowery’s fantastic epic tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, who goes on an adventure to face the Green Knight in a tale full of fantasy, giants and battles. The cast includes Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.

Aside from major premieres, the Lisbon International Horror Film Festival announced that the edition will focus on “the ghosts of colonial war” and the “deconstruction of stereotypes”.

“While the last issue focused on topics of systemic racism that triggered the murder of George Floyd around the world, this year we were inspired by the #MeToo movement and the ghosts of the colonial war to deconstruct stereotypes or reflect on personal memories and collectively, ”reveals the direction of the festival.

The São Jorge cinema in Lisbon will then receive the premiere of “The Green Knight”, but also the screening of productions such as “Violation”, “Cryptozoo”, “The Deep House”, “Alien on Stage”, “The Sadness”. “Or” An error in the matrix “.

But there is more. The subject of the colonial war is brought up in the incomplete trilogy by Joaquim Leitão, composed of “Inferno”, “Purgatory” and “Paraíso”.

“Since Ultramar is often referred to as ‘Portuguese Vietnam’, we have also programmed an addition to this Lost Room: the only horror classic about the Vietnam War, Adrian Lynes ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ with Tim Robbins in a session special,” explains the organization.

Another strong topic will be the deconstruction of stereotypes in horror, with the focus on a selection of feminist films that swap the usual male protagonists for women. Including “Monster” with Charlize Theron in the lead role or “Bloody Countess” with Julie Delpy.

“When roles are reversed, the effect is more intriguing and frightening, and these images can be understood as feminine empowerment. It is this more or less subliminal empowerment that we make visible in this new cycle that takes on a militant dimension, since most of the titles presented are written and performed by women. “

MOTELX starts on September 7th and lasts until September 13th. The full program can be found on the event’s official website.