Multiplex Assays Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2028
Increasing research and development activities, growing implementation of precision medicine, and surging preference for multiplex assays over conventional assays are some of the key factors driving global market revenue growth
The global multiplex assays market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of cancer, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic diseases, rising adoption of personalized medicines, and increasing implementation of multiplex assays are some key factors boosting global market revenue growth.
Multiple assays are a type of immunoassays that help in quantifying multiple analytes in a single reaction cycle. These are derived from ELISA and are more preferred over singleplex ELISA as they are highly efficient, have greater throughput, and are time-efficient due to ability or enable analysis of multiple samples in a single run.
Global market growth is gaining traction due to technological developments in these assays, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing government funding for research. Moreover, factors, such as investments by key players to develop new and improved products and increasing adoption of personalized medicine are factors augmenting market revenue growth.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4008
The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.
Some of the players profiled in the report are
Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux, Bühlmann Laboratories, Sekisui Medical, and Randox Laboratories
The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.
Further the report segments the Multiplex Assays Market market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4008
For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global multiplex assays market based on product & services, type, class of drugs, technology, application, end use, and region:
Based On Product & Services: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Software & Services
Based On Type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)
- Protein Multiplex Assays
- Planar Protein Assays
- Bead-based Protein Assays
- Other Protein Assays
- Nucleic Acid Assays
- Planar Nucleic Acid Assays
- Bead-based Nucleic Acid Assays
- Other Nucleic Acid Assays
- Cell-based Assays
Based On Class of Drug: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028
- Antiepileptic Drugs
- Antibiotic Drugs
- Immunosuppressant Drugs
- Antiarrhythmic Drugs
- Bronchodilator Drugs
- Psychoactive Drugs
- Others
Based On Technology: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)
- Flow Cytometry
- Fluorescence Detection
- Luminescence
- Multiplex RT-PCR
- Other Technologies
- Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS)
- dPCR
- Colorimetric Detection
Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)
- Research & Development
- Drug Discovery & Development
- Biomarker Discovery and Validation
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Disease
- Nervous System Disorders
- Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders
Based On End Use: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Reference Laboratories
- Other End Use
- Blood banks
- CROs
- Forensic Labs
Market Segmentation by Regions:
- North America (U.S.A., Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/multiplex-assays-market
Some key highlights in the report:
- In context to end use, the hospital segment accounted for largest market share in 2020 and is expected to account for fastest CAGR during the period owing to high rate of diagnostic testing in hospitals, availability of well-trained staff round the clock, and quick accessibility as compared to reference laboratories.
- On the basis of type, the protein-based assays segment revenue is projected to expand at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of these assays in research-based projects.
- The market in Europe is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028 due to growing geriatric population, increasing chronic disorders, rapidly increasing clinical trials, and beneficial government initiatives to promote multiplex assays in the region.
- The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period owing to various factors such as increasing geriatric patient pool, growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and cataract, and high revenue contribution from India and China.
- Latin America market revenue is expected to expand at a steady rate due to low penetration of multiplex assay technology and strict government policies in countries in the region.
Key Points Covered in the Report:
- Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario
- Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework
- In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends
- SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape
- Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape
- Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4008
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
Read More:
Multiplex Assays Market Growth
Multiplex Assays Market Analysis
Multiplex Assays Market Trends
Multiplex Assays Market Statistics
Multiplex Assays Market Report
Multiplex Assays Market Companies
Multiplex Assays Market Research
Multiplex Assays Market Growth Rate
Multiplex Assays Market Revenues
Multiplex Assays Market Projections
Multiplex Assays Market Top Companies
Multiplex Assays Market Revenue