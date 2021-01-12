Multiplex Assays Market Insights, Drugs, and Market Assessment

The report entitled Multiplex Assays Market by DBMR presents a new market research analysis that offers a detailed evaluation of the business vertical and a Complete overview of the industry segments.The Multiplex Assays market analysis report provides a broader view of the market that lets businesses benchmark other unfocused companies. The market research report helps to success that includes likes and dislikes of a specific market segment in a certain geographical area, their expectations, and readiness etc. Similarly, this market report is useful to learn more about the target market and understand the various factors involved in the buying decisions.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Siemens AG

Hologic Inc

Luminex Corporation

Multiplex Assays Market Segmentation:

By Products & Services (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Accessories, Software & Services)

By Type (Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays, Protein Multiplex Assays, Cell-Based Multiplex Assays)

Competitive Landscape and Multiplex Assays Market Share Analysis

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Siemens AG, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation. , MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc. , Illumina, Inc. , AGENA BIOSCIENCE, INC. , Olink , Randox Laboratories Ltd., Bio-Techne. , Agilent Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Sysmex Corporation and among others..

Product launch:

In June 2018, QIAGEN (Germany) launched the QIAseq 16S/ITS Panels and UCP Multiplex PCR Kit. This kit was launched along with a new generation of reagents that allows the most accurate quantification and qualitative analysis from complex microbiome samples. This product provides a comprehensive and robust profiling of bacterial and fungal communities. With this launch, one more product got added to the company’s product portfolio.

In May 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched the Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine Screening Panel. This product is the first validated high-performance multiplex assay on the market. The panel has the ability to identify and quantify 48 different analytes. This is applicable for identification and estimation of analytes for heart disease, autoimmunity and allergy, cancer, and many other conditions. Launching this product helped the company in increasing their product portfolio.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Multiplex Assays market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Multiplex Assays Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Multiplex Assays Market Scope and Market Size

A global multiplex assay market is categorized into five notable segments which are products & services, type, technology, application and end user.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments & accessories and software and services. In 2019, reagents & consumables segment is expected to dominate the global multiplex assays market with 64.1% market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2014, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched new fully automated molecular diagnostic systems named as cobas 6800/8800 Systems. These systems offer results in a very short time along with highest testing capacity. With this launch the company has increased their product portfolio in market in diagnostics field.

Multiplex Assays Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

