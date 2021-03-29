Multiple Toe Socks Market 2020 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027 | Drymax Technologies Inc., Nike Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc

The major players covered in the multiple toe socks market report are Drymax Technologies Inc., Nike Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Renfro Corporation,Balega, THORLO, Inc., Asics Corporation and Puma SE among other domestic and global players.

Multiple toe socks market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Multiple toe socks market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the product innovation in socks.

The rising spending on health and fitness is one of the vital factors whose impact is substantially strong in the current business scenario and is expected to increase over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The publishing various research papers on maintaining the healthy foot in light of growing occurrences of foot disorders coupled with diabetic patients is a key factor driving the growth of the target market. The rising trend of athletic shoes associated with athletic celebrity endorsement by key brands will positively impact the growth of the multiple toe socks market. In addition, the growing concerns over adverse effects associated with foot ulcers, improvement in raw materials comprising of features such as odder suppressant, water repellant and growing preference for socks that are lightweight, thin and heat resistant in high altitude areas are also accelerating the demand of multiple toe socks market. Moreover, the rapidly changing dynamics of industry and increasing conventional stores, retail shops and e-commerce facilities are boosting various lucrative opportunities for the multiple toe socks market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the lack of awareness regarding availability of different types of socks in emerging economies will obstruct the growth of the multiple toe socks market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Waterproof Breathable Membrane, Cotton, Wool), Category (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores)

The countries covered in the multiple toe socks market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is leading the multiple toe socks market due to the rising number of retail outlets along with the growing population in developing economies including China and India. North America is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 owing to the companies which are manufacturing customized socks to meet the need of sports professionals in this particular region.

