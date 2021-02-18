Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies Horizon Therapeutics, Biogen, Sanofi

The Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 24,026.90 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 39,223.59 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The scope of the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market includes drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The market for multiple sclerosis therapeutics is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the globe.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system. The immune system attacks the nerves, which causes communication problems between the brain and rest of the body. Immunosuppressant and immunomodulators, along with physiotherapy, are widely used to treat MS.

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis AG; Bayer AG; Sanofi; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Horizon Therapeutics plc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Biogen are among the leading companies operating in the multiple sclerosis therapeutics market.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This would be difficult, especially for developing countries across the globe, as it may lead to reduction in imports due to disruptions in global trade. Till date, no definitive treatment against COVID-19 has been established. Patients with severe health conditions, such as neurological diseases, are witnessing delays in treatment. Supply chain disruptions associated with this pandemic situation would ultimately affect the sales of products for a short period. However, the supply of MS drugs has been continuous in the pandemic as pharmacies are allowed to stay open during the lockdown. Several companies are cutting their clinical trial activities and delaying product launches in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb delayed the launch of its multiple-sclerosis drug Zeposia (ozanimod) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To comprehend global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

