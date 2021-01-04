Multiple Sclerosis Market Report- Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028 | Actelion, Jannsen, AB Science

ReportsnReports added Multiple Sclerosis Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Multiple Sclerosis Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Multiple Sclerosis Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Teva

Roche

TG Therapeutics

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

GSK

GeNeuro

Biogen

AbbVie

Celgene

Actelion

Jannsen

AB Science

and more..

MS is a primary autoimmune disease with a mechanism involving recurrent inflammatory attacks on the central nervous system (CNS) due to a dysfunctional immune system, leading to neurological disability . The exact underlying cause of the inflammatory autoimmune process remains unknown; however, it is widely believed that MS results from a complex interaction of genetic susceptibility and environmental factors.

MS is primarily considered an inflammatory demyelinating disorder of the CNS, and is characterized by lymphocyte and macrophage infiltrates, as well as glial cell activation. The key pathological finding in MS neural tissue is the presence of diffuse inflammatory lesions, also known as plaques, which are primarily found in the spinal cord, optic nerves, brainstem, periventricular white matter, and also extend into the grey matter. Neurologists are in general agreement that MS patients can be grouped into four major categories on the basis of the disease course.

These categories are relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and progressive relapsing multiple sclerosis (PRMS).

The current MS market is highly competitive, with 14 available treatment options, most of which are considered to be immunomodulatory agents. The majority of approved treatments address the inflammatory and systemic origins of the disease, but few possess neuroprotective effects and, as such, have an insufficient impact on the underlying neurologic deterioration caused by MS. The primary goal of treatment with DMTs is to effectively manage disease activity by reducing the frequency of relapses and delaying the accrual of permanent disability.

RNR estimates that drug sales for MS in 2018 were approximately $19.8B across the seven major markets covered in this report. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $32.9B at a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth will be driven by the launch of eleven late-stage pipeline products.

Key Highlights-

– Significant growth is expected in the MS market from 2018 to 2028

– GlobalDatas anticipate that eleven late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the MS market across the 7MM.

– GlobalData projects that Ocrevus will be one of the highest-selling DMT for MS, generating $7.6B in the 7MM in 2028.

– There are no curative therapies for MS, and most existing DMTs only have limited efficacy on slowing neurodegeneration and disease progression. This will remain an unmet need in the 7MM.

– Opportunities are expected for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs which have novel MOAs; which have potential disease modifying properties.

Key Questions Answered-

– What are the key MS treatments in 2018?

– When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall MS market in the 7MM?

– Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of Multiple Sclerosis, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

– Annualized Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in three patient segments (RRMS, SPMS and PPMS) forecast from 2018 to 2028.

– Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Multiple Sclerosis therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buy this report-



– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Moderate Growth Expected in the MS Market from 2018 to 2028

2.2 R&D and Corporate Strategies Within the MS Market

2.3 Current Treatments Leave a High Level of Unmet Need in the MS Market

2.4 Opportunities Remain for Products that Fulfill Significant Unmet Needs in the MS Market

2.5 Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Entering the MS Market Will Be a Key Driver of Growth

2.6 What Do the Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification

4.2.1 Relapsing-Remitting MS

4.2.2 Secondary Progressive MS

4.2.3 Primary Progressive MS

4.2.4 Progressive Relapsing MS

4.3 Symptoms

4.4 Prognosis

4.5 Quality of Life

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for MS (2018-2028)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of MS

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of MS

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of MS

5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MS

5.5.5 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MS

5.5.6 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MS

5.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MS by Type

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis

6 Disease Management

7 Competitive Assessment

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

9 Pipeline Assessment

10 Current and Future Players

11 Market Outlook

12 Appendix