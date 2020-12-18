Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global multiple myeloma drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Multiple myeloma, or Kahler’s disease, refers to a form of cancer that is formed in the plasma cells. It causes cancer cells to produce abnormal proteins that accumulate in the bone marrow and destroy the healthy blood cells. Some of the most widely used myeloma drugs include corticosteroids and immunomodulatory and chemotherapeutic agents. These drugs help in healing bones and preventing bone fractures, spinal cord compressions, anemia, and hypercalcemia.

Multiple myeloma is usually caused by specific genetic abnormalities, and the treatment of this disease involves targeted drug therapies, like the proteasome inhibitor that includes bortezomib and other compounds. Other than this, radiological procedures are also a preferred treatment option during the later phase for pain management caused due to bone deterioration. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of these treatment drugs and procedures has led to their escalated demand. Apart from this, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities funded by the government and private institutions to develop microRNA therapeutics and nanomedicines for the treatment of multiple myeloma are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Therapy:

Targeted Therapy

Biologic Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Proteasome Inhibitors

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

Steroids

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Pharma Mar S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

