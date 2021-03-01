Multiple leaks reveal the first gameplay videos

Elden Ring will be introduced at E3 2019 and is nothing more than the next game from Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the Dark Souls series. For this much anticipated new project, the Japanese surrounded themselves with George RR Martin, author of Game of Thrones. And after a long radio silence, the title gives us the opportunity to discover the gameplay through various leaks.

runaway gameplay

Like many other highly anticipated projects, Elden Ring is not very talkative. Some information was distilled each year, but nothing very concrete in the end. However, here is a video called “Bandai Namco Confidential” that was recently posted on the internet. Images from a hypothetical gameplay trailer shared on social networks for everyone to discover. Although the entire video was not made available, its existence has been confirmed by various insiders.

To satisfy the most impatient, several internet users have managed to share sequences of a few seconds so that we can take a look at the first gameplay images of Elden Ring. Unsurprisingly, one of the leaks came from AestheticGamer, whose ears often hang around Capcom. It was he who revealed the existence of Silent Hill games in development.

Back to Elden Ring, the two gameplay videos, while of poor quality, allow us to focus our gaze on the fantastic universe of this title. The first video features us a horse racing escapade enhanced by scimitar hits, the second a flame-breathing wyvern and an armored character rolling for cover. Other gameplay videos could hit the internet in the coming days. Stay tuned to find out more. The release date for Elden Ring was never announced. On the way to a new trailer for a Bandai Namco event? It is possible.