Multiple deaths in new police brutality in Myanmar | Free press

Police reportedly fired live ammunition at protesters in Myanmar. Given the ongoing violence, the UN Security Council will re-discuss the crisis.

Rangoon (AP) – In new demonstrations against the military leadership in Myanmar, police fired live ammunition again on Wednesday and killed several people.

Local media and eyewitnesses reported at least 10 fatalities in various parts of the country. Some of the victims were shown in poignant photos. However, it was feared that the number could increase. Dozens of protesters are said to have been injured, some seriously.

In Myingyan, in the north of the country, a young person was reportedly shot dead. According to the Myanmar Now portal, two other protesters, a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were murdered in the city of Mandalay. Six people – two men and two women – are said to have died in the city of Monywa. There was also at least one victim in the former capital of Rangoon, the hotspot of the protests. The exact number of deaths since the protests began is currently unclear. On Sunday alone, 18 people died.

Mass protests against the military junta continue unabated despite massive police violence. It was already the 30th day of the resistance. The security forces also used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets, the portal Eleven Myanmar wrote. Activists estimate that more than 1,300 people have been arrested since the coup in early February, at least temporarily.

Given the ongoing violence, the UN Security Council will re-discuss the crisis. As several diplomats reported unanimously, Britain signed up for a meeting behind closed doors in New York on Friday. Also on Wednesday, there were calls to the United Nations in social networks to help the country. Eyewitnesses are increasingly calling the former Burma a “war zone”.

The army had staged a coup d’état against de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi about a month ago. The 75-year-old had won the November parliamentary elections by a clear margin. She has since been under house arrest and has been answerable in court on several charges. The protesters demand the restoration of the former icon of freedom.

