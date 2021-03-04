Multicore Processors Market 2021-2027 Set to Surge, Observational Studies, Incredible Growth Analysis and Emerging News | Intel, Dell, Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Micro Circuits

The multicore processors market size is estimated to grow from USD 49.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 157 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Multicore Processors Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Intel, Dell, Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Micro Circuits, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Multicore Processors Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Multicore Processors Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The research covers the current and historic multicore processors market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Intel, Dell, Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Micro Circuits, ARM, Broadcom, Cavium, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, and Texas Instruments among others.

Processors present in a computing device read and execute the instructions provided by a program. The processing units present inside them, also known as cores, are primarily responsible for executing such programs. Multi-core processors possess more than one processing unit. A single processor with multiple cores can run separate program instructions in each core simultaneously, which leads to parallel computing, increased speed, and enhanced functionality of the device. The improvement in performance also depends on the software algorithms used and cannot be achieved merely by utilizing a multi-core processor.

This processor can be manufactured by integrating multiple dies on a single chip or by integrating the cores on to a single chip multi-processor (CMP), also known as integrated circuit (IC) die. The cores of a multi-core processor may implement inter core communication methods through shared memory and may or may not share caches, depending on the designer who is designing the multi-core processor. Bus topology, ring topology and cross bar topology are some of the commonly utilized network topologies, which are utilized for connecting the cores. The cores are dissimilar in heterogeneous multi-core systems, such as in big LITTLE of ARM Holdings, while homogeneous multi-core systems have identical cores. Multi-core processors can have different architectures and has wide application areas. They can be utilized for embedded systems, digital signal processing (DSP) and in graphics processing unit (GPU) among others.

The multi-core processors market is growing at a fast pace globally, primarily driven by the growing demand for faster computing devices having higher functionality. The growing complexity of computer applications, coupled with growing demand for better performance, led to the development of multiple cores in processors. Previous generation processors were unable to handle such performance demands effectively. Also such processors had heat dissipation issues. In multi-core processors, the program execution is divided onto the different cores, leading to better performance and capability to perform different tasks simultaneously. Such capability successfully met the growing demand for faster and better performing devices. Advanced multi-core processors are designed to meet future demands for performance also.

This in turn has been boosting their application, across different devices, globally. Additionally, the complexity of devices has been growing at a tremendous pace, coupled with the functions performed by such devices. This increases the amount of heat being generated by such devices, coupled with increased power consumption. The increased heat can easily lead to malfunctioning of the device. Multi-core processors are designed to dissipate heat in an effective manner and also have better power efficiency.

Such properties, coupled with higher functionality, have been boosting the demand for multi-core processors, across the globe. Furthermore, the number of computing device users has been growing at a fast pace globally. This has been facilitated by the higher penetration of the internet across emerging countries and growth of automation across different verticals. Such factors have been further boosting the application of multi-core processors, thus positively impacting the global market. However, the economic volatility of several developed nations and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry are some of the restraining factors of this market. The multi-core processors market is expected to receive high growth opportunities, during the forecast period, considering the growing demand for computing devices.

On the basis of end use verticals, the multi-core processors market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, energy, healthcare and others. In terms of region, the market has been distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The major companies of the multi-core processors market are Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (The U.S.), ARM Holdings, PLC (The U.K.), and Broadcom Corporation (The U.S.) among various others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

