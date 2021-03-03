Multichannel Order Management Market 2021 Business Scenario – IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc

The Multichannel Order Management Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The multichannel order management market was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Multichannel Order Management market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Zoho Corporation, Brightpearl, Linnworks, Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd, Freestyle Solutions, Inc., Sanderson, Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt. Ltd., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2019 – Multi-channel technology player One iota, part of the Sanderson Group plc, announced its partnership with Hugo Boss, one of the global fashion companies. One iota will support the fashion house’s focus to create compelling brand experiences and customer journeys, driven by state-of-the-art technology implemented across its stores.

– March 2019 – Freestyle Software announced that Multichannel Order Manager (M.O.M.) is now integrated with TaxJar, a provider of sales tax computation, reporting, and remittance. The combination of both companies will allow Freestyle customers to fully comply with all the rapidly changing state laws that have made sales tax collection and compliance challenging for eCommerce companies.

Key Market Trends:

Retail and E-commerce Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The digital media has played a vital role in transforming the retail industry with its huge consumer reach. The consumers have become more preferential about when and how they want to be reached from a brand. This trend has given rise to the scenario where a product’s marketing initiative and the inventory across multiple sales channels should match, thereby providing desired and consistent shopping experience to the consumer. This need for consistency and clarity in market communication and stock availability across channels is expected to drive the market forward.

– The multiple sales channel are no longer exclusive to each other. They overlap each other and can be effectively used by brands to provide enhanced brand experience to the consumers. The multichannel retailers are increasingly adopting innovative strategies primarily to cater to the rapidly changing consumer preferences and to be able to efficiently handle the huge orders of multichannel retailing.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Across the Asia Pacific region, shopping malls, grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets are getting a digital upgrade designed primarily to stay competitive in the next generation of shopping experience.

– With the advent of technological innovations in the market like facial recognition, rapid-fire delivery, digital payments, big data, and shopping experience tailored to the consumer needs, the retail experience is primarily being designed to be seamless, fast, and convenient. These advancements have combined the physicality and accountability of an offline store with the speed and ease of online shopping and have changed the entire brick-and-mortar retail experience. These factors are expected to drive the demand for order management solutions during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

