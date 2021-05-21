Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future 2027

Multi-Head Weighing Machines: Introduction

Multi-head weighing machine, also known as combinatorial weighing machine is a computer-controlled machine primarily used to fill a package.

Multi-head weighing machines are fast, accurate, and reliable and used in packing for both food and non-food products.

Multi-head weighing machines are used for accurate and automatic weighing of multiple products used in different sectors. These machines are mainly used in food processing plants for packaging snacks, pasta, cereals, coffee beans, candies, poultry pieces, beef, and vegetables owing to its high technical capabilities and compact design.

Multi-head weighing machines are also used in packaging of non-food products such as clips, screws, nails, and numerous small hardware items.

The global multi-head weighing machines market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for the machines from the food processing industry.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market: Dynamics

Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Multi-head weighing machines increase the production efficiencies of the food processing and packaging industry; this is expected to increase their demand in the forthcoming years.

Increasing automation and need to increase the efficiency of the entire packaging process, accurate weighing to eliminate excessive giveaway and reduce the set up time in the food processing industry is expected to boost the demand for multi-head weighing machines in the packaging industry during the forecast period.

Growing consumption of beverages which includes health drinks and carbonated drinks in the food industry is projected to boost the demand for multi-head weighing machines around the world.

The growth in international trade of food & beverages pushes the need for more products, which indirectly influences the demand for effective weighing solutions, such as multi-head weighing machines.

Growing consumer preference for pre-packed snacks and meals is augmenting the demand for multi-head weighing machines.

High installation and maintenance cost of a multi-head weighing machine is anticipated to hamper the market.

Increasing shift in preference for packaging the products in glass bottles and plastic bottles and increasing government regulations regarding plastic usage is expected to hinder the multi-head weighing machines market globally.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape , ask for a customized report

Europe to Hold Leading Share of the Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market

Europe is anticipated to witness maximum demand for multi-head weighing machines during the forecast period. Europe is the leading region in the multi-head weighing machines market globally in terms of consumption. North America is expected to hold the second largest share in the global multi-head weighing machines market due to the rapid adoption of new technology and advanced products in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly growing market for multi-head filling machines. This is primarily due to rapid industrialization in the region. China and India are key markets in Asia Pacific primarily due to increase in shift toward hygienic products and healthy drinks such as organic fruit juices and sugar-free liquid refreshments in these countries.

Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market

Numerous local, regional, and international players operate in the multi-head weighing machines market. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Manufacturers of multi-head weighing machines are adopting new product development strategies to cater to the needs of different end-users. For instance, in May 2017, Yamato Scale GmbH, a provider of packaging solutions, launched an automatic multi-head weighing machine which is capable of packaging loose products. Key players operating in the global multi-head weighing machines market are:

Aja Ltd.

Comek S.r.l.

Dm Packaging Group S.r.l.

ExaktaPack España S.L.

IMA Group

ISHIDA CO., LTD.

Laurijsen Weegautomaten Dongen B.V.

Marel Food Systems

MULTIPOND Wägetechnik GmbH

Multiweigh GmbH

Ohlson Packaging, Inc.

PFM Group

RADPAK

RMGroup

Scanvaegt Systems A/S

Yamato Scale GmbH

Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market: Research Scope

Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market Segmentation, by Type

Linear Multi-head Weighing Machine

Rotary Multi-head Weighing Machine

Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market Segmentation, by Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Lubricants

Others (Manufacturing, Industrial Packaging etc.)

Global Multi-Head Weighing Machines Market Segmentation, by Region