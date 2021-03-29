Multi-factor Authentication Market 2021 Latest Advancements, Trends and Future Outlook – Okta Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Duo Security Inc. (Cisco Systems), Broadcom Inc.

The Multi-factor Authentication Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The multi-factor authentication market was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 28.34 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 17.83% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market: Okta Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Duo Security Inc. (Cisco Systems), Broadcom Inc., OneLogin Inc., ForgeRock Inc., SecureAuth Corporation, Gemalto NV(Thales Group), Yubico AB, HID Global Corporation(ASSA ABLOY AB), OneSpan Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, RSA Security LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Jun 2020 – Okta Inc. announced that it was co-ordinating with CrowdStrike Inc. Netskope, and Proofpoint, Inc. to help organizations implement an integrated, zero trust security strategy required to protect dynamic and remote working environments.

– Apr 2020 – Microsoft announced the commercial release of a more simplified Azure Active Directory registration process that adds multifactor authentication (MFA) and self-service password reset features for end-users. This MFA plus self-service password registration process is now at the “general availability” (GA) release stage.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



– Cyberattacks are becoming more purposeful, sophisticated, and costly. The healthcare industry is having to come to terms with its exposure to cyber risks. The healthcare industry is in a time of transition and that includes IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. ?The healthcare segment is expected to hold a prominent share of the market in the forecast period. According to Protenus and DataBreaches.net, healthcare data breaches in 2019 almost tripled from 2018, where over 41 million patient records were breached in 2019.

– Further, the healthcare sector has been positively impacted by digitization and has evolved over the past two decades to help itself become a digitized sector. Healthcare records have been stored digitally and contain private data.

– Further, developed economies use expensive technology, ranging from computer systems and medical equipment to devices attached to, or even embedded in the human body, such as fitness monitors or digital pacemakers. These devices have increased the vulnerability of access for hackers.

– Many healthcare-related cybercrime activities occurred in the past year, which has led the industry to adapt to multi-factor authentication (MFA) at end-point systems, managing authentication of on-premise and cloud databases, network security, and compliance suites.

– For instance, in January 2019, Singapore’s Ministry of Health announced that confidential information pertaining to 14,200 people diagnosed with HIV was stolen and leaked online. The compromised personal data includes names, contact details (phone number and address), HIV test results, and other medical information of some 5,400 Singaporeans and 8,800 foreigners.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth



– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the multifactor authentication market because of a higher level of implementation of bring your own device (BYOD) and choose your own device (CYOD) policies, as well as mobility services, which are increasing cyber-attacks and data breaches.

– CREALOGIX has rolled out the solution to major banks in Asia, providing its customers with one single app for banking and authentication. There is no longer a One-Time-Password (OTP) hardware token that is generated by a hardware device for each action as part of a multifactor authentication system. The soft token replaces the hard token and provides all the security advantages of multifactor authentication.

– Moreover, hacking and monetary losses are surging in regions like China. Black hat hackers biggest objective is to steal information for monetary gains. This is a major concern for all financial institutions, as they handle private information as well as finances. It is quite an easy task for an individual to capture usernames and passwords of other individuals by using multiple techniques like Sniffing, installing Keylogger, etc.

– Further, as of June 2020, 40,300 hacking attempts suspected from entities in China to sabotage financial, utility, and infra services in the region. Moreover, companies realize that implementing two-factor authentication will reduce the losses suffered by financial institutions in terms of money and brand trust.

