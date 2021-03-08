Multi-factor Authentication Market 2021 Business Scenario – Okta Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Duo Security Inc. (Cisco Systems), Broadcom Inc

The Multi-factor Authentication Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The multi-factor authentication market was valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 24.16 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.83%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Multi-factor Authentication Market: Okta Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Duo Security Inc. (Cisco Systems), Broadcom Inc., OneLogin Inc., ForgeRock Inc., SecureAuth Corporation, Gemalto NV(Thales Group), Yubico AB, HID Global Corporation(ASSA ABLOY AB), OneSpan Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, RSA Security LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Jun 2020 – Okta Inc. announced that it was co-ordinating with CrowdStrike Inc. Netskope, and Proofpoint, Inc. to help organizations implement an integrated, zero trust security strategy required to protect dynamic and remote working environments.

– Apr 2020 – Microsoft announced the commercial release of a more simplified Azure Active Directory registration process that adds multifactor authentication (MFA) and self-service password reset features for end-users. This MFA plus self-service password registration process is now at the “general availability” (GA) release stage.

Key Market Trends:

– Cyberattacks are becoming more purposeful, sophisticated, and costly. The healthcare industry is having to come to terms with its exposure to cyber risks. The healthcare industry is in a time of transition and that includes IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. _The healthcare segment is expected to hold a prominent share of the market in the forecast period. According to Protenus and DataBreaches.net, healthcare data breaches in 2019 almost tripled from 2018, where over 41 million patient records were breached in 2019.

– Further, the healthcare sector has been positively impacted by digitization and has evolved over the past two decades to help itself become a digitized sector. Healthcare records have been stored digitally and contain private data.

– Further, developed economies use expensive technology, ranging from computer systems and medical equipment to devices attached to, or even embedded in the human body, such as fitness monitors or digital pacemakers. These devices have increased the vulnerability of access for hackers.

– Many healthcare-related cybercrime activities occurred in the past year, which has led the industry to adapt to multi-factor authentication (MFA) at end-point systems, managing authentication of on-premise and cloud databases, network security, and compliance suites.

Regional Analysis For Multi-factor Authentication Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Multi-factor Authentication Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Multi-factor Authentication Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

