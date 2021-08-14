“Mulher-Maravilha 1984” will debut on Portuguese television

The film with Gal Gadot will air on September 24th. It’s two and a half hours of action and adventure.

Gal Gadot is back.

Not only Marvel has iconic and timeless superheroes that shine in theaters. DC Comics also brings us more and more adventures from heroes we all know like Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and even Wonder Woman.

The character played by Gal Gadot already has two solo films and some involvement in the productions of his companions. Wonder Woman’s first feature film premiered in 2017 and was a hit not only at the box office – where it grossed more than $ 700 million, the equivalent of almost 600 million euros – but also with critics.

The sequel was released in December 2020. Less than a year later, “Mulher-Maravilha 1984” will debut on September 24 at 9:30 pm on Portuguese television on TVCine Top.

In this new production Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) must once again save the world from impending danger. After the fighting in World War I, all Gal Gadot’s character wants is to remain inconspicuous as curator of the Smithsonian Museum and perform heroic deeds incognito. Despite her desires, Diana is now in the middle of the Cold War, where she faces Max Lord and The Cheetah, both with superhuman powers.

In 1984 Wonder Woman reunites Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, who re-directs and signs the script with Geoff Johns and David Callaham. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal join the cast as the new villains in a film that also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen and the soundtrack by Hans Zimmer.