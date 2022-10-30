Muhammad Ali’s grandson stays unbeaten with win at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, stayed unbeaten in his boxing profession Saturday night time with a victory at Madison Sq. Backyard, the place The Biggest fought a few of his most memorable bouts.

Richard Torrez Jr. and Duke Ragan, who gained silver medals for the U.S. final 12 months within the Olympics, additionally have been winners on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s match towards Jamaine Ortiz.

Ali Walsh (7-0) beat Billy Wagner by unanimous choice in his first six-round bout. Ali Walsh bloodied Wagner’s face early and the middleweight demonstrated a few of his grandfather’s showmanship, pausing to boost his arms and encourage the chants of “Ali! Ali!” whereas he had his opponent on the ropes within the first spherical.

It was Ali Walsh’s second bout at Madison Sq. Backyard, the place Ali fought eight occasions, successful all of them besides the “Struggle of the Century,” the 1971 first struggle of his trilogy with Joe Frazier. Ali avenged that loss on the Backyard in 1974 earlier than successful their epic rubber match within the Philippines.

Torrez (4-0, 4 KOs) stopped Ahmed Hefny of Egypt within the third spherical of their heavyweight bout, after successful his final match by knockout in 44 seconds.

Ragan (8-0), a featherweight, had a a lot more durable time earlier than edging Puerto Rican veteran Luis Lebron by shut however unanimous choice. There have been some boos after the choice was introduced.

