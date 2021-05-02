Much criticism after the Russian entry ban for EU representatives | Free press

Berlin / Moscow (dpa) – Russia has once again increased tensions with the European Union with new entry bans against eight senior EU representatives. Moscow’s decision was unacceptable and without legal justification, EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell said on behalf of all 27 countries.

The measure is directly aimed at the European Union and its Member States. Russia had imposed entry bans in response to EU sanctions in the case of the poisoned and imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexei Navanly.

The decision announced Friday concerns President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova and Special Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Jacques Maire, who is responsible for the poisoning of Nawalnys. In addition, Berlin’s chief public prosecutor Jörg Raupach is no longer allowed to travel to Russia. Moscow had accused the German authorities of failing to respond adequately to requests for legal assistance from Russian investigators.

Russia’s decision was widely criticized. “The sanctions against the head of the public prosecutor in Berlin are unfounded. They are aimed at the constitutional structures of Berlin, ”said Berlin senator of justice Dirk Behrendt (Greens) of the German news agency on Sunday. “Mr. Raupach is a fearless prosecutor and an excellent lawyer.” The Berlin prosecutor’s office will continue to fulfill its important duties unimpressed.

Parliamentary leader Sassoli made a similar statement. He was clearly not welcome in the Kremlin, the Social Democrat wrote on Twitter. “I kind of expected it.” He added: «No sanction or intimidation will prevent the European Parliament or me from defending human rights, liberty and democracy. Threats will not silence us.

The German federal government also rejected the entry bans on “the clearest”. “The measures taken by the Russian Federation – unlike the measures imposed by the EU in March against Russian officials for serious human rights violations – are substantively unfounded.” From the point of view of the EU and Germany, relations with Russia will remain tense.

The heads of the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and Sassoli, also strongly condemned in a joint statement. They also threatened countermeasures. No comparable wording was found in the statement of the 27 EU states.

The Moscow Ministry of Foreign Affairs had justified the move with the March EU sanctions, with Brussels responding to Navalny’s imprisonment in a prison camp. Russian Attorney General Igor Krasnow and the head of the Central Commission of Inquiry, Alexander Bastrykin, are affected by these punitive measures. Russia again accused the EU of “consistently ignoring” Moscow’s proposals for better relations with Brussels.

Navalny was sentenced to camp prison in early February. He is alleged to have violated probation several times in previous criminal proceedings. The EU considers the ruling inadmissible, partly because Navalny had to be treated in Germany for several months after a nerve poison attack on him. The 44-year-old ended a hunger strike in the prison camp more than a week ago.

He had a difficult fast this year, the opposition politician’s Instagram account for the Orthodox Easter said on Sunday. There is no such thing as a “good Easter meal”. “But I can eat a few spoons of porridge for the perfect Easter mood.” After nearly three weeks of hunger strike, he is slowly being brought back to eating. With the action, he wanted to get treatment for his back pain and limb paralysis.

Navalny blames Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the assassination attempt on him last August, when he was poisoned in Siberia by chemical warfare Novichok. The president dismisses the allegations. Due to the attack on Navalny, in 2020 the EU had already imposed an entry and ownership ban on those suspected of being responsible for the president’s environment.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have long since been broken. This is not only related to the Navalny case. For example, the EU has imposed sanctions on Moscow over Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.