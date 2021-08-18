MTV will premiere new documentary about Amy Winehouse (10 years after her death)

It will be a tribute to the singer, with multiple stories told by her goddaughter. It will be broadcast at the end of August.

Died 10 years ago.

Ten years after her death, Amy Winehouse is remembered (and celebrated) through new documentaries. The BBC, for example, started a production about the singer on July 23 – ten years after her death – in which her mother told her stories. Now MTV is preparing for a new avenue to honor Amy Winehouse’s legacy.

Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story focuses on the late singer’s goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield, who speaks for the first time about the impact Winehouse’s death had on her life. The young woman honors her godmother through stories that are accompanied by exclusive archive images and not only shares the shared adventures, but also the ups and downs of a life together.

“It is impossible to show how therapeutic this trip was for me. I can finally move on to the next chapter in my career, confident that I’ve been handling emotions that I’ve buried for years, ”says Dionne Bromfield. “I hope this documentary shows that Amy was much more than just fighting an addiction and what an incredible person my godmother was,” he concludes.

The one-hour documentary was produced by Caig Orr (“Geordie Shore”) and Lestyn Barker (“Just Tattoo Of Us”). It premieres on August 29th at 11:55 am on MTV Portugal.