MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham’s ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday poked enjoyable at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) speech at Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential marketing campaign rally over the weekend, likening it to a hostage video.

Graham hailed Trump as the one choice for the GOP, saying there “aren’t any Trump insurance policies with out Donald Trump.”

“Oh man. I don’t know if it’s simply me, however does Graham appear like he’s being held hostage there?” Mohyeldin requested. “I imply ought to we are saying, like, ‘Hey, Lindsey, blink twice in case you need assistance?’”

“And this is identical Lindsey Graham who repeatedly disavowed Trump each earlier than he was elected, and after the Jan. 6 riot,” Mohyeldin continued, airing footage of Graham’s historic slamming of Trump.

“Lindsey, all I’m saying is, blink twice in case you need assistance, senator. We’re right here for you, sir,” he added.

Watch the video right here:

