MSNBC Fires Host Tiffany Cross after Offensive Comments on Florida

MSNBC has lower ties with weekend host Tiffany Cross, at some point after she known as Florida the “d*** of the nation,” in keeping with experiences.

The community has determined to not renew Cross’s contract after two years and fired her, efficient instantly, per Selection. The manufacturing workers on her present, The Cross Connection, will stay on the community in numerous roles.

Sources advised Selection Cross’s relationship with the community was “changing into frayed” and that executives had been apprehensive about her willingness to tackle statements made by cable-news hosts on different networks and her commentary that didn’t meet the requirements of MSNBC or NBC Information.

The final straw could have been feedback Cross made as a visitor on Charlamagne Tha God’s Hell of a Week present on Thursday, sources advised the New York Submit.

Cross and different panelists had been requested which swing state Democrats may afford to lose within the midterm elections.

Cross named Florida, saying that it “actually appears to be like just like the d*** of the nation.”

“Ron DeStupid, Ron DeSantis, no matter you wanna name Florida man, he’s so problematic,” she mentioned. “He traffics in stupidity and ignorance, and I simply assume they’re an issue for the remainder of the nation. Let’s get them out.”

Cross has beforehand come beneath hearth for different controversial statements, together with when she advised progressives ought to “decide up a weapon and get entangled” within the “struggle” for survival of the nation, although she gave the impression to be talking metaphorically.

