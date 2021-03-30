MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Booms USD 865 Mn by 2028|| ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Monteris., AngioDynamics., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic

MRI Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market is projected at USD 865.2 Mn, registering at CAGR +7% by 2028.

MRI -guided laser ablation is a minimally invasive neurosurgical technique for a number of diseases, including brain tumors. The treatment uses lasers to target and destroy, or ablate, the tumor.

Laser ablation surgery is a treatment to remove tumors and other lesions. It uses light to heat and destroy unwanted cells. Neurosurgeons use an advanced surgical tool called ROSA Brain to place a thin laser probe in the brain and do the surgery.

Major Key Players of the Market:

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Monteris., AngioDynamics., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic.

Market segmentation:

By type

Glial tumors, including gliomas

Anaplastic astrocytomas

Glioblastoma multiforme

Metastatic cancers that have spread to the brain from other regions of the body

Some radiation-resistant tumors

Radiation necrosis due to prior radiation therapy

Cause of epilepsy such as mesial temporal lobe epilepsy

By end-use

Hospital

Clinics

Others

