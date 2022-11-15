MrBeast officially overtakes PewDiePie on YouTube, becomes the most-subscribed content creator

YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson achieved yet one more milestone in his profession on November 14, 2022. He overtook fellow content material creator Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg to grow to be the most-subscribed content material creator on the platform.

On the time of writing, MrBeast’s major YouTube channel has 111,847,576 subscribers, 1,503 greater than PewDiePie’s.

The replace went viral on social media platforms like Twitter, with 1000’s of neighborhood members congratulating the Kansas native on the achievement.

On-line neighborhood reacts as MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie on YouTube

Earlier this yr, PewDiePie hosted a Q&A session throughout which a fan requested him what he thought of MrBeast doubtlessly overtaking his YouTube channel when it comes to subscribers.

The Swedish character responded by saying that the philanthropist will “undoubtedly” surpass his subscriber depend. He added that he hoped the American star would grow to be the most-subscribed YouTuber.

PewDiePie stated:

“‘Now that he has 100 million subscribers.’ Congrats! ‘Do you suppose he’ll ever go you? What do you consider it?’ Yeah, he undoubtedly will. Come on! I have been retired for like, two years now. I am unable to anticipate it to be over. His followers are infiltrating my feedback. I suppose I am getting a style of my very own drugs. That is alright. He undoubtedly deserves it. I hope he does it.”

PewDiePie on if MrBeast will go him now that he has 100M subscribers PewDiePie on if MrBeast will go him now that he has 100M subscribers https://t.co/LvMkLD1RAo

MrBeast dethroned PewDiePie to grow to be the platform’s most subscribed content material creator three months later.

A number of distinguished web personalities shared the information on social media. Co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake “JakeSucky” Fortunate up to date his viewers by tweeting:

MrBeast has formally handed Pewdiepie as probably the most subscribed YouTuber MrBeast has officially passed Pewdiepie as the most subscribed YouTuber https://t.co/Ownnrvj4Ox

The response thread featured greater than 110 fan feedback. One Twitter person puzzled if MrBeast’s YouTube empire might be thought-about a corporation now that he has a number of staff:

@JakeSucky At what level can we take into account MrBeast an organisation like T-Sequence? He has tons of of staff now @JakeSucky At what level can we take into account MrBeast an organisation like T-Sequence? He has tons of of staff now

One neighborhood member felt that PewDiePie turning into the most-subscribed YouTuber was much more spectacular on condition that he was primarily a solo content material creator. MrBeast, in keeping with the person, is “principally an organization now”:

@JakeSucky I feel pewdiepie is extra spectacular simply cuz he actually did it principally solo whereas mr beast is principally an organization now @JakeSucky I feel pewdiepie is extra spectacular simply cuz he actually did it principally solo whereas mr beast is principally an organization now

Consumer @Kstrat90x puzzled what the monetary implications of getting greater than 110 million subscribers could be:

@JakeSucky I need to know what that appears like on a financial scale. Wish to have that many subscribers and views. Wow @JakeSucky I need to know what that appears like on a financial scale. Wish to have that many subscribers and views. Wow

@Kstrat90x @JakeSucky The cash numbers could be huge, simply within the tens of millions. However that doesnt simply go straight into their pockets, Mr Beast additionally has numerous bills and overhead. So itd be identical to managing a big firm. @Kstrat90x @JakeSucky The cash numbers could be huge, simply within the tens of millions. However that doesnt simply go straight into their pockets, Mr Beast additionally has numerous bills and overhead. So itd be identical to managing a big firm.

Quite a few customers shared heartfelt messages and congratulated the YouTube star by saying:

@JakeSucky @MrBeast deserves it. What he does for different folks is simply completely unbelievable. @JakeSucky @MrBeast deserves it. What he does for different folks is simply completely unbelievable.

@JakeSucky Properly deserved. He is a beautiful particular person with an enormous coronary heart and beneficiant nature. @JakeSucky Properly deserved. He is a beautiful particular person with an enormous coronary heart and beneficiant nature.

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions from Twitter:

@JakeSucky Simply ready till he launches MrBeast India, Tseries goes down @JakeSucky Simply ready till he launches MrBeast India, Tseries goes down

@JakeSucky Ogs know Pewds was a terrific pusher in why Mr. Beast is right here, however additionally they know what Mr. Beast did for the warfare🫡. @JakeSucky Ogs know Pewds was a terrific pusher in why Mr. Beast is right here, however additionally they know what Mr. Beast did for the warfare🫡.

Jimmy Donaldson joined YouTube in February 2012. He’s now one of many elite few content material creators whose channels have greater than 100 million subscribers.

The 24-year-old additionally operates 4 different channels, aside from his major one.

The primary showcases his philanthropic efforts (Beast Philanthropy – 10.5 million subscribers), whereas the second is for gaming-focused content material (Beast Gaming – 29.5 million subscribers). The third revolves round reaction-based content material (Beast Reacts – 20.2 million subscribers), whereas the fourth is named MrBeast 2 (16.7 million subscribers).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



