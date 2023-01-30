YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” has damaged the web once more after creating one other heart-warming video. On January 29, Jimmy uploaded a video titled “1,000 Blind Folks See For The First Time,” which, because the title suggests, cured folks’s blindness by way of surgical procedure that he funded.

Often called a philanthropist within the on-line world, this isn’t the primary time the creator has had such an ingenious and beneficiant concept. Jimmy’s newest video, like lots of his different uploads, has garnered a number of feedback appreciating his gesture. One person stated:

“MrBeast is a GOAT fr”

“How may anybody really hate MrBeast?” – Creator’s newest video garners love from on-line group

MrBeast isn’t any stranger to creating movies that push the boundaries. Jimmy has performed all the pieces from re-creating a full-throttled Squid Recreation set to making a gift of an island. However what units him other than different creators is his philanthropic gestures.

In his newest video, about eight minutes lengthy, the 24-year-old garnered over 42 million views and almost 200K feedback in simply over a day. On Twitter, the creator obtained an outpouring of affection and appreciative feedback.

One person identified that MrBeast has not solely cured folks’s blindnesses but additionally helped in planting over 20 million timber throughout the globe:

Folks have been important of detractors. One person identified:



– white

– wealthy

– straight

– they suppose he solely does it for views @scubaryan_ most ppl hate him bcuz hes– white– wealthy– straight– they suppose he solely does it for views @scubaryan_ most ppl hate him bcuz hes- white- rich- straight- they suppose he solely does it for views

Regardless of not with the ability to see the dislikes, some customers remained bemused at the opportunity of such an act:

@scubaryan_ i cant see the dislikes however, ppl on yt will dislike something @scubaryan_ i cant see the dislikes however, ppl on yt will dislike something

Jimmy has revealed that the income he generates by way of his YouTube goes again to his upcoming tasks. One person commented:

@scubaryan_ He’s gave again a lot of what he’s made, I’ve respect for him @scubaryan_ He’s gave again a lot of what he’s made, I’ve respect for him

Folks continued to share their gratitude for the YouTuber:

@scubaryan_ he is gotta be one of many biggest folks on earth rn fr @scubaryan_ he is gotta be one of many biggest folks on earth rn fr

MrBeast’s charitable gesture, nonetheless, drew the grim actuality of the nation’s current state of affairs. Hasan “HasabAbi,” one other creator and Twitch streamer, took to his reside broadcast to react to the video.

In keeping with him, the truth that 1000’s of individuals needed to depend on a YouTuber’s generosity was a regarding side. He hinted that the federal government ought to present higher medical assist to needy folks. He stated:

“It’s so insanely irritating, that it’s like, it is as much as one YouTube man who determined to make content material out of like, people who find themselves too poor cannot simply f**king see. That is insane, anyway sorry. That is only a deeply, deeply irritating idea.”

Jimmy is, undoubtedly, among the many hottest creators. Final 12 months, he turned probably the most subscribed particular person creator on YouTube, surpassing PewDiePie. To learn extra concerning the story, click on right here.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



