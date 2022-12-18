MrBeast Fortnite tournament leaderboard, format, total prize, and more

On Saturday (December 17), YouTube legend Jimmy “MrBeast” hosted his $1,000,000 Excessive Problem Fortnite event. The particular occasion was an enormous success, with a number of distinguished Fortnite personalities competing.

Apart from the million-dollar prize, the highest 100,000 gamers within the Excessive Problem Fortnite event acquired the unique Beast Brella Umbrella:

A particular reward for the highest 100,000 gamers within the YouTuber’s Excessive Survival Problem (Picture by way of Epic Video games)

On this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the occasion, study the format, and element the leaderboard, complete prize, and event winner.

MrBeast’s Fortnite Excessive Survival Problem format defined

The event was held on a particular in-game island created by Atlas Inventive referred to as MrBeast’s Excessive Survival Problem. On this, gamers needed to keep away from hazards, survive “excessive challenges,” and earn “Rating” inside a sure period of time. In an official announcement, Epic Video games talked about:

“Keep away from hazards, acquire cash, and survive excessive challenges to earn “Rating.” Earn as a lot Rating as you possibly can earlier than time runs out within the match.”

Epic Video games acknowledged that gamers can play “as many matches” as they need throughout this time. The sport’s builders additionally clarified that the location can be decided by the Rating of the participant’s “greatest match”:

“You may play as many matches as you need throughout this time. After the problem concludes, the Rating of your greatest match (the match you bought essentially the most Rating in) will decide your placement. The participant with the very best Rating will earn a million {dollars} (USD)!”

MrBeast’s Fortnite Excessive Survival Problem leaderboard, winner, and complete prize

The much-anticipated occasion concluded and it was revealed that Fortnite skilled participant “Anas,” who performs for esports group Guild, rose above all and bagged the $1,000,000 money prize, scoring a complete of 142,099 factors.

De_Tibbe completed second, trailing by 1,501 factors (140,598). Dave 3l was awarded third place, with the Canadian gamer lacking out on the runner-up spot by solely 5 factors (140,593):

Remaining leaderboard of the particular occasion, revealing Fortnite professional Guild Anas successful the event (Picture by way of Twitter)

Anas took to Twitter to rejoice the victory. His replace went viral on the social media platform, garnering over 69,000 likes and greater than 3k neighborhood members commenting:

Listed here are a few of the most related fan reactions from Anas’ dialog thread:

Along with the $1M money prize and the limited-time Beast Brella Umbrella merchandise, Fortnite has introduced unique in-game gadgets such because the MrBeast and MrBeast6000 skins, Smasher and Beast Claw pickaxes, Beast Backdrop wrap, Prized Bundle Again Bling, Wrapped and Revved Glider, and Beast Blastin’ Emote.

The aforementioned gadgets might be obtained from the Merchandise Store.



