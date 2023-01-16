MrBeast claims his next video will be quite different from his “normal” ones

YouTube big Jimmy “MrBeast” took to Twitter on January 16, 2023, to disclose tidbits about his upcoming video. The worldwide sensation has develop into a family title because of his viral clips, and the content material creator at the moment has an astounding 128 million subscribers on his primary channel.

Be it private challenges, recreation exhibits, or donation movies, most of Jimmy’s creations are fairly fast-paced due to the quantity of content material they should provide in 10 to fifteen minutes. Nonetheless, his newest tweet means that the pacing can be totally different for the following one. Within the submit, he says:

“Subsequent week’s video is nothing like our regular movies, attempting a brand new type and pacing on the video’s edit.”

Subsequent week's video is nothing like our regular movies, attempting a brand new type and pacing on the video's edit 👀

In a reply to a query asking if the pacing can be quicker, the YouTuber clarified that it’ll really be slower.

“CURIOSITY PEAKED”: Twitter reacts as MrBeast pronounces new video can have a distinct type

Since blowing up on the web in 2017, Jimmy Donaldson has mastered the artwork of constructing YouTube movies that recurrently go viral. His challenge-style over-the-top clips with eye-catching titles appeal to thousands and thousands of views, making MrBeast one of the crucial profitable content material creators.

This isn’t the primary time that the YouTube sensation has talked about altering up his video-making type. In August 2022, he had fairly a severe dialogue on Twitter along with his followers relating to making long-form content material equivalent to internet sequence or animated movies.

Within the age of short-form content material equivalent to TikTok, Instagram reels, and YouTube shorts, most video-based content material on the web has drastically shortened in size. MrBeast’s creations are already longer than the YouTube common of 11.7 minutes, based on Statista.com. At present, the typical video measurement of his eight hottest clips is round 17 minutes. The uber-viral Squid Sport video is on the longer facet at round 25 minutes and 42 seconds.

Lots of his followers have welcomed the change, expressing their pleasure in regards to the subsequent video.

Sidemen editor Thomas additionally supplied a response.

@MrBeast if it is a slower paced vid, i'm actual excited

Well-liked podcaster and interviewer Lex Fridman, who not too long ago interviewed MrBeast, revealed that he had seen a preview and beloved it.

YouTuber CryptoMason tweeted that the change needs to be fairly successful.

🏽 you'll succeed. @MrBeast A lot wanted pivot

Listed below are another reactions from individuals wanting ahead to the upcoming video:

@MrBeast Little question will probably be a banger. 🐐

@MrBeast i am excited to see the following vid

@MrBeast I'm simply imagining Jimmy being tremendous chill and quiet with stress-free music taking part in

@MrBeast That is extraordinarily thrilling, can't wait to see what u guys do

@MrBeast Lets go! Will find it irresistible anyhow legend!

MrBeast not too long ago overtook YouTube monarch PewDiePie, recording the very best variety of subscribers for a solo content material creator on the platform and taking the crown of the King of YouTube.

