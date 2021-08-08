MPs: No social cuts due to Corona | free press

The Zwickauer left-wing member of the Bundestag Sabine Zimmermann (60) warns against taxing the economic consequences of the pandemic especially on people with low incomes. She explained that to the “Free Press”. Efforts are also being made to implement more social cutbacks “in the shadow of Corona”. “Because just like in the previous…

The Zwickauer left-wing member of the Bundestag Sabine Zimmermann (60) warns against taxing the economic consequences of the pandemic especially on people with low incomes. She explained that to the “Free Press”. Efforts are also being made to implement more social cutbacks “in the shadow of Corona”. “As in previous economic crises, proposals are once again circulating on how to deal with the crisis: state subsidies for companies – today in the name of climate protection – a return to the black zero and budget cuts, later retirement, more flexible working hours.”

Despite some good approaches to social and labor market policies, the federal government was unable to prevent the gap between rich and poor from widening during the pandemic. “The people with the lowest wages and salaries have lost the most percentage of income due to short-time work,” said Zimmermann, citing corresponding data from the Federal Labor Office. “Of the workers with a net income of less than 1,500 euros, more than every second person had to accept a loss of income in November 2020, significantly more than in the summer of last year. By contrast, of the well-paid employees with a net income of more than 4,500 euros, only a third lost income.” Low-paid workers were therefore more often affected by short-time work and job loss. “For employees with a net income of less than 1,000 euros, the proportion of short-time working increased. from 3.3 percent in March to 10.1 percent in July 2020 and unemployment from 1.8 to 3.3 percent.For employees with a net income of more than 2,500 euros, the share of short-time working increased from 1.7 to 8.4 percent and unemployment even fell slightly from 0.5 to 0.4 percent.”

Many self-employed have at least temporarily lost their livelihoods during the pandemic. According to the employment agency, in Saxony, about 5000 self-employed people had to increase their income with Hartz IV in November 2020 alone because of Corona. Zimmermann: “Big companies, on the other hand, were not only supported with government support and short-time work, but also paid dividends to their shareholders.” As a result, gender equality has also suffered. “During the pandemic, men reduced their working hours by an average of two hours, women by three – from a significantly lower starting level. The societal upheavals had nothing to do with the measures to combat the pandemic, but with the fact that existing imbalances had worsened. Zimmermann expects potential austerity cuts in the social sector to come up again after the general election, saying: “Anyone who wants to go back to the black zero in fiscal policy while preparing billion-dollar companies for the sleepy challenges of climate change and high incomes If you want to relieve the burden financially, you have to save a lot of money somewhere.”

The trade unionist has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2006. This time she is not represented on the Saxon state list of the left. To belong to the new Bundestag, she would have to win the direct mandate in the Zwickau constituency.