MP for a quick decision on the rights of vaccinated people Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In the grand coalition, there are increasing voices for a faster decision on the rights of vaccinated people than the federal government intends.

SPD legal politician Johannes Fechner and Deputy Thorsten Frei (CDU) of the Parliamentary Group of the Union are arguing for a timetable that allows for a final discussion in the Federal Council well before the previously scheduled regular meeting on May 28.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) assumes that transmission of the virus after a full corona vaccination is not completely excluded, but is very unlikely. Politicians largely agree that some of the existing restrictions on fully vaccinated people will no longer be justified. There is disagreement as to the extent and speed with which this will be regulated.

Federal Council President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) also put it into play on Wednesday to seal the relevant federal ordinance as early as next week with the regional chamber meeting on May 7. So far, the federal government has planned that the cabinet will not get the plans off the ground until next Wednesday. However, she wants to reach an agreement with the Bundestag and the federal states before the cabinet is discussed, a spokesman said. In the case of Bundestag requirements, this should avoid back and forth and save time.

Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) may also comment on Thursday on his weekly press conference with RKI boss Lothar Wieler. He had already made it clear that protective measures such as keeping a safe distance, hygiene regulations and mask requirements would continue to apply to vaccinated individuals, even if relaxation was imminent. A number of federal states have already taken action on their own and have already equated vaccinated people with those who tested negative, for example in terms of access to shops and services.

Fechner, the spokesperson for the legal policy of the SPD group, told the newspaper “Bild” on Thursday: “The federal government must draft the regulation over the weekend and make a decision in the cabinet at the beginning of the week. The committees can vote on Wednesday, Thursday the Bundestag and Friday (7 May) the Bundesrat. “

Union faction vice Frei also demanded more speed, though not as much as Fechner. “The regulations for this need to be well formulated and coordinated, and this time is needed,” he told the paper. However, a special meeting of the Federal Council is possible. This may be necessary if the regional chamber has to decide between its regular meetings on May 7-28.

Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP), Bundestag vice president, told the newspaper, “The fact that those vaccinated and recovered have to wait nearly five weeks for federal ordinance is inconsistent with our constitutional order.”

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz just wants virological arguments to hold. “We should not be guided in this matter by alleged judicial debates, but should look at the question solely from a medical point of view,” he told the editorial network Germany (RND / Thursday). The question is whether a curfew for citizens who pose no risk is virologically meaningful. “I don’t think so. And then it can no longer be legally justified.”

According to the parliamentary secretary of the left, Jan Korte, the contact restrictions for vaccinated persons must also be relaxed. In a newspaper available for the German news agency, he suggests that those who have been fully vaccinated – like the children who belong to the household – should not be counted in the number of people allowed during private gatherings indoors and outdoors, even if it is Private household. .

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left), on the other hand, thinks the debate is premature. “If everyone has gotten a vaccination offer, then you have to talk about the rights of vaccinated people,” he told the RND. Then restrictions are no longer appropriate. “Since the vaccination protection is valid for a minimum of six months and 14 days after the second vaccination, we also need clarity at that point as to whether we will be retested or re-vaccinated from the 7th month.” Before that, this debate just drives people crazy.

In fact (as of Wednesday) only 6.1 million citizens nationwide have been vaccinated twice and thus have full vaccination protection, which is 7.4 percent of the population. After all, 20.5 million people are vaccinated at least once – nearly a quarter (24.7 percent) of all residents. Currently, the most vulnerable members of priority groups two and three are usually vaccinated, including the elderly, people with previous illnesses and certain occupational groups. Chancellor Angela Merkel expects that the prioritization could end in June and the vaccinations would then be released to everyone. It takes months for all second vaccinations to be instituted.