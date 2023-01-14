Mountain travel ‘highly discouraged,’ I-80 closes as latest storm blows through Sierra

“Harmful to unattainable” journey is anticipated within the Sierra Nevada as one other winter storm blows by means of the mountains Saturday, in accordance with the Nationwide Climate Service.

The climate service additionally mentioned it expects a band of heavy rain to hit, because the entrance strikes up the Freeway 80 hall.

“Proper now it appears like some actually intense snow,” Nationwide Climate Service meteorologist Eric Kurth mentioned. “With that heavier band of showers and thunderstorms — the remnants of that shifting up in there — issues might get even heavier.”

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, positioned at an elevation of 6,894 ft in Soda Springs, California, said it had received 21.3 inches of snow in a 24-hour interval as of 8:50 a.m.

There was 10 ft of snow already on the bottom, the lab reported, and it expects 2 to three extra ft by Monday morning.

“Harmful to unattainable Sierra journey is anticipated as a line of robust thunderstorms strikes by means of over the following few hours,” the climate service tweeted at 11:20 a.m. Saturday. “Heavy snowfall charges 2-4” with zero visibility & gusty winds will create impassable roads & whiteout circumstances. Journey is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED!”

Highway closures

A number of spin-outs brought on visitors to be held at varied areas up the hill towards Lake Tahoe on eastbound Interstate 80 beginning at Drum Highway, in accordance with Caltrans.

Site visitors was stopped on Donner Summit, Caltrans mentioned in a post on Twitter.

The freeway was closed westbound on the state line and eastbound at Colfax as a consequence of spin-outs, excessive winds and white-out driving circumstances, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Site visitors was held eastbound on the freeway round two miles east of Baxter as a consequence of spin-outs, the CHP acknowledged. The route is closed at Colfax to forestall a visitors jam up the hill.

Caltrans mentioned visitors can be being held on Freeway 50 between Echo Summit and Meyers as a consequence of a number of spin-outs.

Freeway 49 is closed from about 4 miles north of the Nevada/Yuba County line at Marysville Highway to Sattley in Sierra County as a consequence of heavy snow, Caltrans reported.

Freeway 20 is closed between Nevada Avenue and the I-80 junction as a consequence of icy street circumstances.

There isn’t a estimated time to re-open any of those roadways.

Go to https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for the newest street and visitors data.