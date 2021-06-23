Mountain Bike Fork Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Fox Factory, SRAM, SR Suntour

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Fox Factory, SRAM, SR Suntour, RST (DaKen Industry), A-Pro (X Fusion Shox), Ohlins, Hayes Performance Systems, DT Swiss, MRP Bike, Trinx, Formula, Magura, Bos Suspensions, Cane Creek Cycling

By Types:

Air Spring Suspension Fork

Coil Spring Suspension Fork



By Applications:

Hard Tail Mountain Bike

Soft Tail Mountain Bike







Table of Contents:

1 Mountain Bike Fork Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mountain Bike Fork

1.2 Mountain Bike Fork Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mountain Bike Fork Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Air Spring Suspension Fork

1.2.3 Coil Spring Suspension Fork

1.3 Mountain Bike Fork Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mountain Bike Fork Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hard Tail Mountain Bike

1.3.3 Soft Tail Mountain Bike

1.4 Global Mountain Bike Fork Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Mountain Bike Fork Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Mountain Bike Fork Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Mountain Bike Fork Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Mountain Bike Fork Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mountain Bike Fork Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mountain Bike Fork Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mountain Bike Fork Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mountain Bike Fork Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Mountain Bike Fork Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mountain Bike Fork Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Mountain Bike Fork Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Mountain Bike Fork Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Mountain Bike Fork Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Mountain Bike Fork Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Mountain Bike Fork Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Mountain Bike Fork Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Mountain Bike Fork Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Mountain Bike Fork Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Mountain Bike Fork Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Mountain Bike Fork Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Mountain Bike Fork Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Mountain Bike Fork Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Mountain Bike Fork Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Mountain Bike Fork Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Mountain Bike Fork Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Mountain Bike Fork Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Mountain Bike Fork Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Fork Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Fork Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Mountain Bike Fork Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Mountain Bike Fork Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Mountain Bike Fork Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mountain Bike Fork Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Mountain Bike Fork Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Mountain Bike Fork Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Mountain Bike Fork Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mountain Bike Fork Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Mountain Bike Fork Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Fox Factory

6.1.1 Fox Factory Corporation Information

6.1.2 Fox Factory Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Fox Factory Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Fox Factory Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Fox Factory Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 SRAM

6.2.1 SRAM Corporation Information

6.2.2 SRAM Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 SRAM Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 SRAM Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.2.5 SRAM Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 SR Suntour

6.3.1 SR Suntour Corporation Information

6.3.2 SR Suntour Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 SR Suntour Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 SR Suntour Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.3.5 SR Suntour Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 RST (DaKen Industry)

6.4.1 RST (DaKen Industry) Corporation Information

6.4.2 RST (DaKen Industry) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 RST (DaKen Industry) Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 RST (DaKen Industry) Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.4.5 RST (DaKen Industry) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 A-Pro (X Fusion Shox)

6.5.1 A-Pro (X Fusion Shox) Corporation Information

6.5.2 A-Pro (X Fusion Shox) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 A-Pro (X Fusion Shox) Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 A-Pro (X Fusion Shox) Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.5.5 A-Pro (X Fusion Shox) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Ohlins

6.6.1 Ohlins Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ohlins Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Ohlins Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Ohlins Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Ohlins Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Hayes Performance Systems

6.6.1 Hayes Performance Systems Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hayes Performance Systems Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hayes Performance Systems Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hayes Performance Systems Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Hayes Performance Systems Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 DT Swiss

6.8.1 DT Swiss Corporation Information

6.8.2 DT Swiss Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 DT Swiss Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 DT Swiss Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.8.5 DT Swiss Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 MRP Bike

6.9.1 MRP Bike Corporation Information

6.9.2 MRP Bike Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 MRP Bike Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 MRP Bike Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.9.5 MRP Bike Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Trinx

6.10.1 Trinx Corporation Information

6.10.2 Trinx Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Trinx Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Trinx Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Trinx Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Formula

6.11.1 Formula Corporation Information

6.11.2 Formula Mountain Bike Fork Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Formula Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Formula Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Formula Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Magura

6.12.1 Magura Corporation Information

6.12.2 Magura Mountain Bike Fork Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Magura Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Magura Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Magura Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Bos Suspensions

6.13.1 Bos Suspensions Corporation Information

6.13.2 Bos Suspensions Mountain Bike Fork Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Bos Suspensions Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Bos Suspensions Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Bos Suspensions Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Cane Creek Cycling

6.14.1 Cane Creek Cycling Corporation Information

6.14.2 Cane Creek Cycling Mountain Bike Fork Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Cane Creek Cycling Mountain Bike Fork Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Cane Creek Cycling Mountain Bike Fork Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Cane Creek Cycling Recent Developments/Updates

7 Mountain Bike Fork Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Mountain Bike Fork Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mountain Bike Fork

7.4 Mountain Bike Fork Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Mountain Bike Fork Distributors List

8.3 Mountain Bike Fork Customers

9 Mountain Bike Fork Market Dynamics

9.1 Mountain Bike Fork Industry Trends

9.2 Mountain Bike Fork Growth Drivers

9.3 Mountain Bike Fork Market Challenges

9.4 Mountain Bike Fork Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Mountain Bike Fork Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mountain Bike Fork by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mountain Bike Fork by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Mountain Bike Fork Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mountain Bike Fork by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mountain Bike Fork by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Mountain Bike Fork Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mountain Bike Fork by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mountain Bike Fork by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

