Moulded Fiber/ Pulp Packaging Market – Segmentation Detailed Study With Forecast

The need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging has led to the development of moulded fiber packaging material. Moulded fiber material is made from recycled material such as newsprint or paperboard. On the basis of moulds used during manufacturing process, thickness of packaging and application, moulded fiber/ pulp packaging can be classified into four types which are transfer moulded, thick wall, processed and thermoformed. Transfer moulded type is used to in electronic consumer products packaging and egg trays and cartons. Thick wall type is used in packaging of heavy and non-fragile items. Processed type are customised moulded fiber/ pulp with special additives or slurry ingredients. In May 2016, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, a Finland based company expanded its production facility in Ivanteevka, Russia. The expansion included new production unit, warehouse and improvement of infrastructure. With this expansion, the company claims to meet the increasing demand for packaging in growing egg market in the region. Carlsberg, a Denmark based brewing company has entered into partnership with ecoXpac A/S, a Denmark based packaging product manufacturer to develop eco-friendly, biodegradable moulded fiber/ pulp based bottles.

Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Moulded fiber/ pulp packaging is cost saving alternative as compared to other packaging types, which is the major driver for the growth of global moulded fiber pulp packaging market. The other advantages of this packaging type is that it is more durable under humid and high temperature conditions. The vibration absorption capability of moulded fiber/ pulp packaging is also better as compared to other packaging types. The ease of handling moulded fiber pulp packed product and environment friendly material has led to its use as plastic alternative, which is anticipated to boost the growth of global moulded fiber pulp packaging market. Stringent regulations and the increasing emphasis for sustainable development by food and beverage and consumer product manufacturers is anticipated to drive the growth of global moulded fiber pulp packaging market.

Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global moulded fiber pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-

Transfer Moulded

Thick Wall

Processed

Thermoformed/ Thin Wall

On the basis of packaging type, the global moulded fiber pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-

Trays

Edge Protectors/ End Caps

Clamshells

Roll Cradles

On the basis of end use sector, the global moulded fiber pulp packaging market can be segmented as follows:-

Beverage Industry

Retail and Consumer Products Industry

Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global moulded fiber pulp packaging market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC accounts for major share in moulded fiber pulp packaging market owing to the rise in demand for recyclable plastic alternatives for packaging. The growth of e-commerce retail sales also contributes to the growth of moulded fiber pulp packaging market in the region. APAC is followed by North America in terms of market share in global moulded fiber pulp packaging market. This is attributed to the well-established food processing industry in the region and increasing sales through modern trade stores and packed food items. Europe moulded fiber pulp packaging market is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing sustainable packaging industry in the region.

Moulded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global moulded fiber pulp packaging market are as follows:

HUHTAMAKI GROUP

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Henry Molded Products Inc.

The Haddy Companies

Moulded Fibre Products Ltd.

KEIDING INC.

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

EnviroPAK

Berkley International

Heracles Packaging Co. S.A.

Footprint, LLC

