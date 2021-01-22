Motorola Edge 5G benefits from a very nice discount on sales

5G is now active in France, but to benefit from it you must have a compatible mobile phone. In general, we have high-end devices while plans and smartphones are democratized. Today we recommend that you do a lot with the Motorola Edge 5G.

Motorola Edge 5G: OLED screen and 5G compatibility

The Motorola Edge 5G is a great smartphone! Firstly, it is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with HDR10 compatibility and 90 Hz refresh rate. For this reason you can enjoy great picture quality for watching your films and series and very good fluidity when playing them.

In terms of specs, we don’t stop there! We find the following in the chassis

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G clocked at 2.4 GHz Graphics chip: Adreno 620 RAM: 6 GB Storage space: 128 GB with the option of adding a microSD card

Regarding the photo, the Motorola Edge 5G has 3 sensors on the back:

64 megapixels, aperture f / 1.8, wide angle 8 megapixels, aperture f / 2.4, telephoto 16 megapixels, aperture f / 2.2, ultra wide angle

And a 25-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies, videos and duo calls.

Finally, for autonomy, it is necessary to count on a battery of 4500 mAh with fast charging of 18 W.

While it launched for 599 euros, it just dropped to 381 euros during the sale, a good plan to switch phones. Otherwise we have the Realme 7 Pro on offer for a little less.

3 good reasons for this

Super OLED display 5G compatibility Photo quality at the rendezvous

