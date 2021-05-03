Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension Market: Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth

Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension Market Projected to Account for Greater Demand Owing to the Increasing Number of Motorcycles Introduced to the Market

The motorcycle industry is increasingly attracting riders to new and improved vehicles in the recent times. With major automobile innovations and developments, the need for effective, durable, and reliable components including the motorcycle monoshock suspension for delivering improved performance of the motorcycle is gaining greater significance. The motorcycle monoshock suspension market is driven by these product innovations that require enhanced additive components to elevate the performance delivery and end-use experience for the motorcycle riders. The motorcycle monoshock suspension plays an important role is enhancing the operations of the vehicles.

Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension Market: Introduction

A suspension is an integral part of a motorcycle, an attachment used to minimize shock impulse which is created while driving on uneven surfaces. Among various types of motorcycle suspensions, monoshock absorbers are one of the major focus areas in the motorcycle sector. Motorcycles with only one shock absorber are called mono shock motorcycles. The monoschock absorber is placed ahead of the rear axle at the center of the bike. Previously, mono shock absorbers were used in racing bikes – they can easily operate even in extreme conditions.

However, now they have style statement and are known for the comfort they provide, hence come fitted in international production models. Motorcycle monoshock suspension also helps in attaining better control over the motorcycle while riding, by allowing the rider to fine tune the machine. It improves the handling of the motorbike while moving over a rough surface as all the forces are focused at one point load, enabling the motorcycle to remain stable even at higher speeds.

The major function of a shock absorber is to keep the tires in contact with the road surface, thereby increasing control. Also, owing to its structural advantage, the monoshock suspension eliminates the torque. It is easy to adjust as well. The performance of a motorcycle with a monoshock suspension is much superior to that of motorcycles incorporated with twinshock absorbers. Attributing to the operational benefits, these shock absorbers are not only used in the automotive industry but also find applications in various processing as well as manufacturing industries. All of these factors will aid the growth of the motorcycle monoshock suspension market.

Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension Market: Dynamics

The growth of the motorcycle monoshock suspension market can be attributed to the rising demand for motorcycles. Growth in demand for two-wheelers has significantly supported the expansion and production in the motorcycle industry. Research and Development is being done to enhance the mechanism, design and arrangement of shock absorbers, which is further driving the motorcycle monoshock suspension market towards growth in terms of innovations. In the motorcycle monoshock suspension market, OEMs hold a larger market share owing to the application of motorcycle mono-shock suspension in all high-end motorcycles. Attributing to this, the motorcycle monoshock suspension market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

However, various factors such as high cost of ownership and maintenance, comparatively low load carrying capacity and lower average work life can restraint the growth of the motorcycle monoshock suspension market during the forecast period. Also, extensive availability of sub-standard products in motorcycle monoshock suspension market is one of the major challenges associated and is expected to restrain the growth prospects of this market. The growing trend of repair rather than replace in the Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension market, due to the high cost involved, is also expected to be a key restraining factor in the aftermarket. However, the current trend to use better technology equipment for improved results will contribute towards the growth of the motorcycle monoshock suspension market during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension Market: Segmentation

On the basis of sale channels, the Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension market can be segmented as: Aftermarket Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

On the basis of the type of motorcycle, the Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension market can be segmented as: Standard Cruiser Sports bikes Others



Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension Market: Regional Outlook

Latin America, followed by Eastern Europe, holds a major share in the global motorcycle monoshock suspension market. This is primarily due to the large working-class population for which a motorcycle is an affordable and practical means of conveyance. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in motorcycle monoshock suspension market during the forecast period and remain a dominant market owing to increased production and sales of motorcycles. Also, due to general preference for motorcycles due to the low maintenance and low cost involved is also expected to drive the aftermarket of motorcycle monoshock suspension market.

Also, government initiatives to increase manufacturing and attractive policies to attract foreign direct investments in countries, such as China and India, will boost the motorcycle manufacturing industry, which will significantly contribute towards the growth of global motorcycle monoshock suspension market during the forecast period. However, in developed countries, such as Western Europe and North America, preference for four-wheelers is higher than preference for two-wheelers and thus, these regions will hold a relatively small share in the motorcycle monoshock suspension market. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the motorcycle monoshock suspension market.

Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Motorcycle Monoshock Suspension market are:

Öhlins Racing

SKF Group

Nitron Racing Shocks

WP-Group

Hagon Shocks Limited

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Endurance Technologies Limited

