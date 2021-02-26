Motorcycle E-Call Market 2027 Global Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Trends and Future Scenario

The “intelligent emergency call” automatically contacts call center in case of an accident to activate the chain of rescue as quickly as possible. In addition, the system can also be activated manually. The use of ECALL systems like these has been proven to enable the emergency services to reach the accident location more quickly. “Intelligent emergency call” sends the vehicle’s coordinates directly to the call center, instead of only connecting the driver with the local rescue coordination center. With the help of this data, the direction of travel can be determined in addition to the accident location so that even hard-to-locate destinations.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental, Denso Corporation, Valeo SA, Federal Mogul LLC, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., BMW Motorrad and Honda Motorcycle

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of the motorcycle e-call market are growing adoption of LTE connectivity for e-call system and legislation standards driving adoption of e-call systems in automobiles. However, designing efficient accident detection systems is expected to hinder the growth of the motorcycle e-call market. On the other hand, growing demand for integrated solutions and technological advancements will have a positive impact on the growth of the motorcycle e-call market.

Growth in adoption of LTE connectivity for e-call system

Adoption of LTE connectivity for the e-Call system is gaining popularity as it uses IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) networks. These offer a broader bandwidth when compared with traditional circuit-switched networks. This can be used to record information such as the possibility of leakage in the fuel tank, live video informing about the type of emergency services required and the number of people involved in the accident.

Legislation standards driving adoption of e-call systems in automobiles.

Parliament adopted the legislation on e-call type approval requirements and made it mandatory. New models of cars and premium bikes are to be equipped with e-call. E-call provides safety to the driver and also leads to instant communication. Resulting in the growth of automotive e-call market.