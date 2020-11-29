Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Boom in Near Future!

Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market 2020-2030: Motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is an advanced active system, which is specifically designed for a safe human-machine communication in traffic, thereby, enhancing the safety of the motorists in the driving process. Application of motorcycle ADAS includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), traction control system (TCS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and others. Advanced driver assistance systems in motorcycles improve the efficiency and performance of the vehicle. Furthermore, the ACC function monitors engine’s revolutions per minute (rpm) to adjust the riding pattern according to terrain surface. Whereas, the ability of ABS technology to diminish the impact of a collision by detecting an obstacle and engaging the automatic brakes will play a significant role in the safety & security of the motorist. Therefore, the increasing demand for safety and security is expected to drive the growth of the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market in near future.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product Type, System Type, Sales Channel and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered The major players analyzed include Continental AG, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, BMW Motorrad, Gubellini s.a.s, Kawasaki Heavy Industries limited, Delphi, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted operations on a massive scale, which in turn has challenged the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) manufacturers to shut down production and all operations for the motorcycle ADAS.

A major decline in workforce availability due to the safety of the employees owing to the Corona virus spread across the world is hampering the manufacturing process for the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system.

The production productivity for the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system has witnessed a decline majorly due to the new working protocols which are introduced at the factories to maintain health adequacy and social distancing of employee owing to the Corona virus pandemic.

A major disruption in the demand and supply chain for the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system is witnessed due to government declared lockdown owing to COVID-19 spread.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in government regulations regarding vehicle safety, rise in demand for safe, efficient & convenient riding experience, and increase in demand for luxury motorcycles are driving the growth of the market. However, high initial cost & complex structure of ADAS for motorcycles is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements such as wireless connectivity in ADAS is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market trends are as follows:

Increase in government regulations regarding vehicle safety

Safety features have become an important requirement for the motorists across the world. Emerging countries such as India, China, and others have implemented regulations for motorcycle manufacturers to equip safety systems such as advances driver assistance systems (ADAS). For instance, stringent regulations mandating anti-lock braking system (ABS) on the new motorcycles in Europe has permitted Bosch to make considerable upgrades in the ABS safety feature of a motorcycle. Therefore, the safety rules and regulations mandated by the government are expected to fuel the growth of motorcycle advanced driver assistance systems market in the coming years.

Technological advancements in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Motorcycle manufacturers are installing a wider range of features and technologies to the vehicles for the comfort of the motorists which in turn will boost the sales. Various technological advancements in electronic components of a motorcycle, such as sensors which are supported with wireless communication & cloud systems offers better safety for the consumers. Furthermore, the dynamic advancements in technology such as night vision system which is useful in low visibility areas and automatic brakes at the sign of danger. Owing to the above-mentioned developments, the motorcycle industry has observed a major increase in the sales for the motorcycle industry. Therefore, the integration of various advancements is anticipated to boost the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market growth during the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Type Stability Control System

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Gear Shift Assist

Traction Control System (TCS)

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Others System Type Lead Acid

Lithium-ion Sales Channel Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market growth scenario.

We can also determine advanced driver assistance system will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

