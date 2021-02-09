Motor Vehicles Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Growth to 2021

Global Motor Vehicles Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Motor Vehicles industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Motorcycle And Bicycle; Passenger Car; Commercial Vehicle

2) By Fuel Type: Gasoline; Diesel; Others

3) By Engine Capacity: <1000 cc; <1000-1500 cc; <1500-2000 cc; >2000 cc

4) By Propulsion Type: IC Engine; Electric Vehicle

Companies Mentioned: Toyota Motor; Volkswagen Group; General Motors; Diamler AG; Ford Motor

Subsegments Covered: Motorcycles And Parts; Bicycles And Parts; Motor Scooters; Other Motorcycle And Bicycle; Hatchback; Sedan; Utility Vehicle; Light Commercial Vehicle; Heavy Trucks; Buses And Coaches

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

The global motor vehicles market is expected to grow from $2115.18 billion in 2020 to $2308.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3231.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The motor vehicle market consists of sales of motor vehicles or motor vehicle chassis and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete automobiles, light duty motor vehicles, and heavy duty trucks (i.e., body and chassis or unibody) or produce motor vehicle chassis only. The motor vehicles market is segmented into motorcycle and bicycle; passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicles market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global motor vehicles market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicles market.

Motor vehicle manufacturers, especially car manufactures, are increasingly focusing on commercialization of cars with active window displays. The active window displays will show all key driving information on the windshield. It shows information such as navigation instructions, fuel levels information, vehicle speed and other information. Some car manufacturers are also offering technologies that can be fixed on the dashboard of a car. For instance, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, some of the car manufacturers such as Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz showcased their Augmented Reality cockpits prototypes which are very similar to the active windows display. Economic Growth In Emerging Markets – The motor vehicle market is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the motor vehicle market during forecast period.

